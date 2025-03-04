Professional Championship Bull Riders & Barrel Racers, March 15 and 16

Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On March 15 and 16, the Vibrant Arena at the MARK will host feats of staggering skill when the touring Professional Championship Bull Riders & Barrel Racers show returns to Moline, its national success based on a simple concept: Place one determined cowboy on the back of a cranky 2,000-pound bull and see whether he can stay on the gigantic, bucking beast for eight long seconds – and do it with only one hand gripping the animal’s backside.

Founded in 2005, Professional Championship Bull Riders (PCB) presents world-class bull riding and topnotch entertainment for fans of extreme sporting events. The organization's popular competitions showcase the finest bull riders against the biggest and baddest bulls, and PCB brings its hugely popular events to major venues in Chicagoland and around the nation. Audiences of all ages are invited see top riders from all over the country in heated competition in a setting that feels like a rock and roll concert!, with PCB's vision to provide the very best in high-octane, hell-on-hoof bull riding for the enjoyment of extreme sporting fans everywhere, its shows reminding patrons that bull riding is not just a thrilling sport with deep roots in American history; it’s also a mentality and a way of life.

Among the touring bull riders employed by Professional Championship Bull Riders are: Nic Lica, an international PBR competitor in Mexico and Brazil; 2016 world champion Tommy Erxleben; 1970 world champion Gary Leffew; Chance Ratchford; and Buddy Lusk. Nicole Eleece is among the professional barrel racers participating, with Ryan Fitzko and and Josh Jacobs the bull fighters. The event's professional announcer, meanwhile, is Brandt Clark, who states in his online biography: "Growing up in Michigan, my family worked our dairy farm and trained horses. From the time, I was 12 years old, I’d ridden a variety of unbroken thoroughbreds, runaway draft horses, mustangs, and so many more. When you coupled the skills I’d developed with riding horses with the hard work ethic from being a farm kid, rodeo was a great fit. I started riding bulls and broncs first but switched my focus to bull fighting. Being a professional bull fighter for 15 years, I got to travel the world and meet some wonderful people along with winning two national freestyle championships. I try to be a host that is family-friendly, so when you bring your children to a PCB event, you can be proud of the American Bull Riding Cowboy and values that he represents."

The touring Professional Championship Bull Riders & Barrel Racers event comes to the Moline amphitheater on March 15 and 16, with the excitement beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $25-55, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.