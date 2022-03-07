“The Progression of America's National Parks,” March 17

Thursday, March 17, 6 p.m.

Presented by the Davenport Public Library

With America's National Park Service now in existence for more than a century, former President Herbert Hoover's contributions to its continued development and massive success will be explored in a March 17 presentation held as part of the Davenport Public Library's virtual 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum programming, with park ranger Jenny Cripe Davis treating virtual participants to the informative program The Progression of America's National Parks.

As explained at Hoover.org, the National Park Service “was the culmination of a conservation movement begun by the naturalist president Theodore Roosevelt, who though born in New York City spent many of his formative years in the west – an experience that prompted him to campaign tirelessly for the protection of areas such as Yellowstone and Yosemite from the encroachment of lumber and mining trades. While many of the well-known parks in the American West had been protected prior to 1916 by acts of Congress, the establishment of the National Park Service opened the door for even more geologically and historically significant areas of the country to be protected.

“But in the early years of the park service, one of the bureau’s biggest supporters was another transplanted westerner, Herbert Hoover, who moved from Iowa to Oregon at the age of eleven, and spent his childhood largely out of doors: hiking, horseback-riding, swimming, and—his particular favorite – fishing. Hoover’s love of the land inspired him to study geology as part of the first, “Pioneer” class at Stanford, and his subsequent, successful career in the mining industry gave him unique knowledge of the ecological exploitation that could be wrought upon unprotected lands.”

Today’s national park system consists of 423 different sites, covers more than 85 million acres, and welcomes more than 300 million annual visitors. At their best, the national parks shine as an innovative example for the world, uniquely American, and grounded in democratic ideals. But the 158-year evolution of the National Parks is a story about the successes and failures of a country that has taken some time to develop a deeper sense of pride and obligation for these special places. The Progression of America's National Parks will look at some of the most significant milestones in the history of the National Park Service, and how a handful of individuals (including Hoover) have impacted the development of what many consider to be “America’s Best Idea.”

Park Ranger Jenny Cripe Davis has worked for the National Park Service since 2016. She served in a seasonal capacity at six different park sites before becoming a year-round permanent ranger for the National Mall and Memorial Parks in 2019. She joined the staff at the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in September 2021, but long before she started a career with the NPS, Jenny was a supporter and fan, spending many family vacations visiting some of the country’s greatest national treasures.

The Progression of America's National Parks will be presented on March 17 at 6 p.m., participation in the virtual program is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7832 and visiting DavenportLibrary.org.