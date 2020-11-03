Virtual Presentation – “Pursuing Your Passion: My Journey of Military Service,” November 12

Thursday, November 12, 1 p.m.

Presented by the Davenport Public Library

A special virtual program held in conjunction with our national celebration of Veteran's Day, the Davenport Public Library hosts the November 12 online presentation Pursuing Your Passion: My Journey of Military Service delivered by Dr. Burl Randolph Jr., a retired Army Military Intelligence Colonel with nearly 32 years of service and three combat tours in Iraq.

Dr. Randolph was a military practitioner in the Art of War in the Profession of Arms. As a captain, major, lieutenant colonel, and colonel, he served in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom 1, and Iraqi Freedom 07-09, the latter of which was the Army's last 15-month deployment. Seeing war at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels, Dr. Randolph transferred those perspectives and appreciation for organizational alignment into his business practices, which include the 2015 founding of MyWingman LLC, a business leadership and management-consulting company serving the Quad Cities and the nation.

As a colonel, Dr. Randolph served as the Chief Executive Officer four times within his military specialty and wherever else he was assigned. This allowed for a bird's-eye view of decision-making, policy preparation, and troop leading at the highest levels of the U.S. government. Dr. Randolph saw that the basic leadership principle of “checking” on people, processes, and policies never changes with the ascension through the leadership ranks.

He retired in 2014 as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and Security, G2, Army Sustainment Command with the Rock Island Arsenal. Dr. Randolph held numerous management and leadership positions in over 20 locations throughout the world. He is currently the President and Chief Consultant of MyWingman, LLC, and is also the group facilitator for Reboot Combat Trauma Recovery of the Quad Cities. Dr. Randolph is the author of the bestselling book Inspired, Not Retired: Leadership Lessons from Father to Son, copies of which are available through the Davenport library system.

Pursuing Your Passion: My Journey of Military Service will be presented from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on November 12 using GoTo Meeting, and the Veteran's Day program is open to all ages. Registration if free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7832 or visiting DavenportLibrary.com.