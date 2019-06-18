Quad City Air Show, June 29 and 30

Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30

Davenport Municipal Airport, 9230 Harrison Street, Davenport

Following a two-year hiatus for the popular summertime event, the Quad City Air Show roars back above and throughout the Davenport Municipal Airport on June 29 and 30, the exhilarating aerial celebration featuring airborne performances, aerobatic teams, helicopters, squadrons, information booths, vendors, and more.

Headlining this year's performance schedule are thrilling feats of flight with the United States Navy Blue Angels, with more than a dozen additional aerial entertainers scheduled to appear: the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team; the parachuting U.S. Navy Leap Frogs; the Kirby Chambliss; the USAF ACC A-10 Demo Team; the Red Bull Sky Divers; the USAF C-17 Demonstration Team; the Shetterly Squadron featuring family members Jeff, Greg, and Joe Shetterly; the P-38J and A-10 of the USAF Heritage Flight; the USN Legacy Flight; the Class of 1945's F4U-5 Corsair and P-51 Mustang; presentations of WWI Demonstrations and Static (including a P-38J demonstration); and, on the ground, a Military Static Display and the awesome power of the AfterShock Jet Truck.

Airport visitors will be able to witness the majesty of 26 different planes and jets with the Warbird Static, among them the Stinson Reliant, the French Nord, the Fouga Jet, and the Vultee. Another two dozens aerial vehicles will be seen via the Military Static, with the jets, planes, and helicopters including the F/A 18 Hornet, the EC-18F Prowler, and the astounding AV-8BII.

Air show activities on both Saturday and Sunday commence with the overhead excitement of the 8:30 a.m. Dawn Patrol, designed, as stated on the event's Web site, “to remind the town that 'We have an Air Show today.'” And until the air show concludes at 5 p.m. each day, guests will be able to enjoy helicopter rides plus numerous activities and events on the ground while astounding feats grace the sky: the USAF Performance Lab; the Kidspace Games; the Army Challenge Course; the Flight Simulator; the Video Game Suburban; the Marine Hummer; more than 200 displays on everything from mobile aviation to the F-22 Raptor to a day in the life of a Navy officer; and a Saturday-night concert.

Admission to the 2019 Quad City Air Show is $10-30 per day with special rates for weekend passes and blocks of tickets, and more information is available by visiting QuadCityAirShow.com.