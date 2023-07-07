Saadia Faruqi, July 10 through 12

Monday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 12

Various Area Locales

A Pakistani-American author and interfaith activist once featured in Oprah Magazine as a woman making a difference in her community, Saadia Faruqi will make a quintet of public appearances as the latest guest in Quad City Arts'; Visiting Artist series, her accolades include being a Sydney Taylor Notable for 2021's A Place at the Table co-written with Laura Shovan and earning a South Asia Book Award Honor for A Thousand Questions.

Originally from Karachi, Pakistan, Faruqi moved to the United States in 1998. She completed her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida and her master's degree in liberal arts from Baker University in Kansas. After 9/11 and while she still worked as a grant writer, Faruqi began writing about Islam for a local newspaper in Houston, Texas as a way to combat Muslim stereotypes. After this work, she led educational discussions and training sessions about Islam at different institutions, including churches, synagogues, schools and police departments.

Several years after 9/11, frustrated by the lack of understanding and acceptance she saw in the west regarding Muslims, Faruqi began her fiction career. Her debut book was a 2015 collection of short stories about life in Pakistan titled Brick Walls: Tales of Hope & Courage From Pakistan, and Faruqi's first children's book Meet Yasmin! was released in 2018 and focuses on the adventures of a seven-year-old Pakistani-American girl. The book is part of a series involving the titular character, and at the end of each, a glossary of Urdu words, facts about Pakistan, and related activities are included. The Yasmin series has won numerous accolades, including mention in Parents Magazine's Best Summer Reading Books for Kids 2019 and NPR's Best Children's Books of 2020.

Prior to the release of this year's Rani's Remarkable Day, Faruqi debuted 2021's Yusuf Azeem Is Not a Hero, a middle-grade novel highlighting the attacks of 9/11. This book focuses solely on the experiences of the Muslim American community during and after the tragedy, a perspective she felt was missing from other children's books about the attacks. This book highlights Islamophobia, racism, white supremacy, and a host of other themes through the eyes of twelve-year-old Yusuf, whose small Texas town is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Faruqi has also written nonfiction books for young readers, aimed at removing stereotypes of Muslims and presenting accurate information about their achievements. Among them are Eid-al-Fitr Mad Libs and The Wonders We Seek: Thirty Incredible Muslims Who Helped Shape The World, co-written with her mother Aneesa Mumtaz.

During her area tendure as a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, Faruqi will participate in five public events from July 10 through 12: Monday's 1 p.m. presentation on Rani’s Remarkable Day, with books will be available for purchase and Faruqi available to sign them, at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch (6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA); Tuesday's 1 p.m. presentation on Rani’s Remarkable Day at the Scott County Library (200 North Sixth Avenue, Eldridge IA); Tuesday's 6 p.m. presentation on Faruqi's chapter books, including her Yasmin series, at the Moline Public Library (3210 41st Street, Moline IL); Wednesday's 1 p.m. 1 p.m. presentation on Rani’s Remarkable Day at the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch (2715 30th Street, Rock Island, IL); and Wednesday's concluding reception with books available for purchase and Faruqi available to sign them at the Artsy Bookworm (1319 30th Street, Rock Island, IL).

For more information on Saadia Faruqi's public appearances and the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.