Chicago Dance Crash, January 16

Thursday, January 16, 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

With their works deemed “fresh and innovative” by the Chicago Tribune and“so imaginative, so playfully revisionist, so superbly realized” by the Chicago Sun-Times, the Windy City hoofers of Chicago Dance Crash serve as the latest guests in Quad City Arts' Visiting Artists Series, their January 16 public performance at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center sure to deliver, according to the Tribune, “a show that so floods the stage with energetic talent."

The artists' residency – with the ensemble commonly, simply called Crash – is a multi-faceted engagement event including dance instruction, interactive discovery, and performances dedicated to the growth of art and self through cultural understanding. The origins of ballet in Italy, and modern, jazz, and hip hop in the United States are as influential to their own movement vocabularies as they are to the lifestyles embraced by their practitioners. In relating the origins of these forms to others, we can better understand the importance of diversity in our lives and community. During their area engagement from January 13 through 17, Crash's performances at local schools are designed to encourage students to take influence from the world around them and create their own means of self-expression.

The heart of Crash lies in its eight-member performance ensemble and dedicated artistic associates whose professional training spans from New York and Los Angeles to Chicago’s Southside. With degrees in dance and a commitment to teaching K-8 students, these artists serve as ambassadors of street dance throughout the Midwest. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director KC Bevis, Crash has emerged as the leading street dance fusion company in the Midwest. Known for its diverse repertoire, Crash’s performances feature choreography and freestyles by some of the nation’s top dance practitioners and tours annually across the United States.

Additionally, fashion shows, film/video shoots, branding campaigns, conventions, and numerous out-of-the-box projects have benefited from the charismatic, racially diverse Crash artistic team. Over the past several years, Crash has worked with Fortune 500’s, city cultural departments, nonprofits, and progressive individuals asking the artists to repurpose their repertory for special events, make up all new dance works, or freestyle movement right on the spot.

Chicago Dance Crash's public concert will be held in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center on January 16, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $10-60, and tickets are available by calling the Galvin box office at (563)333-6251. For more information on the group and the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.