06 Jan 2025

Chicago Dance Crash, January 16

By Reader Staff

Quad City Arts Visiting Artists Chicago Dance Crash at St. Ambrose University -- January 16.

Thursday, January 16, 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

With their works deemed “fresh and innovative” by the Chicago Tribune and“so imaginative, so playfully revisionist, so superbly realized” by the Chicago Sun-Times, the Windy City hoofers of Chicago Dance Crash serve as the latest guests in Quad City Arts' Visiting Artists Series, their January 16 public performance at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center sure to deliver, according to the Tribune, “a show that so floods the stage with energetic talent."

The artists' residency – with the ensemble commonly, simply called Crash – is a multi-faceted engagement event including dance instruction, interactive discovery, and performances dedicated to the growth of art and self through cultural understanding. The origins of ballet in Italy, and modern, jazz, and hip hop in the United States are as influential to their own movement vocabularies as they are to the lifestyles embraced by their practitioners. In relating the origins of these forms to others, we can better understand the importance of diversity in our lives and community. During their area engagement from January 13 through 17, Crash's performances at local schools are designed to encourage students to take influence from the world around them and create their own means of self-expression.

The heart of Crash lies in its eight-member performance ensemble and dedicated artistic associates whose professional training spans from New York and Los Angeles to Chicago’s Southside. With degrees in dance and a commitment to teaching K-8 students, these artists serve as ambassadors of street dance throughout the Midwest. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director KC Bevis, Crash has emerged as the leading street dance fusion company in the Midwest. Known for its diverse repertoire, Crash’s performances feature choreography and freestyles by some of the nation’s top dance practitioners and tours annually across the United States.

Additionally, fashion shows, film/video shoots, branding campaigns, conventions, and numerous out-of-the-box projects have benefited from the charismatic, racially diverse Crash artistic team. Over the past several years, Crash has worked with Fortune 500’s, city cultural departments, nonprofits, and progressive individuals asking the artists to repurpose their repertory for special events, make up all new dance works, or freestyle movement right on the spot.

Chicago Dance Crash's public concert will be held in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center on January 16, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $10-60, and tickets are available by calling the Galvin box office at (563)333-6251. For more information on the group and the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar