Out and About: Your Guide to Quad Cities Parks and Recreation Facilities

Feel like hiking this summer? Or maybe picknicking? Or boating or biking or kayaking or disc golfing or playing basketball or running with your dog or pushing your kids on the swings … ?

Whatever your outdoor wants and needs, our area's many parks and recreation facilities can provide. The following is your guide to more than 120 great places to get some much-needed and much-deserved outdoor time in the Quad Cities, with the locations delineated by city and mentions of specific amenities included. If we've missed any local parks that you're aware of, please share them with us at info@rcreader.com, and the information will be added to our online guide.

Bettendorf IA

(Bettendorf Parks & Recreation: 563-344-4113, Bettendorf.org)

Crow Creek Park (4800 North Devils Glen Road): playground, skate park, baseball diamond, six picnic areas, six-acre dog park, nature and recreation trails, skate and bike park, dek hockey facility, soccer field, disc golf course, quarry.

Devils Glen Park (1101 Devils Glen Road): baseball field, disc golf course, recreation trail, playground, fire pit, picnic shelters, grills.

Eagles Landing Park (2731 62nd Street Court): boat launch, picnic shelter, fishing spots, grill.

Ed Scheck Park (4792 Mayfield Drive): playground, baseball field, shelter, grills.

Edgewood Park (1400 23rd Street): playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelter, grill.

Field Sike Park (3000 Field Sike Drive): playground, picnic shelter, grill.

Forest Grove Park (6000 Forest Grove Drive): playground, basketball court, picnic shelter, grill.

Friendship Park (5033 White Post Road): playground, shelter, sand volleyball courts, grill.

Hollowview Park (1700 Hollow View Drive): playground, recreation trail, picnic tables, shelter

Hoover Park (3223 South Hampton Drive): playground, baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, picnic shelter, grills.

Jetty Park (Bettendorf Riverfront): recreation areas, bike paths, semi-private gathering areas.

Kiwanis Park (4223 Greenbrier Drive): playground, baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, recreation trail, picnic shelter, grill.

Leach Park (100 12th Street): picnic shelters, riverfront trail, swings, boat launch, fishing spots, grills.

Lincoln Park (951 27th Street): playground, picnic shelter, recreation trail.

McLamarrah Park (4100 Pinebrook Lane): picnic tables, fishing spots.

McManus Park (1200 Mississippi Boulevard): playgrounds, basketball court, picnic shelters, grills.

Meier Park (611 Holmes Street): playground, baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, picnic shelter, grill.

Middle Park (2407 Middle Road): baseball diamonds, disc-golf course, garden, lagoon, picnic areas, recreation field, disc golf course, Splash Lancing pool.

Optimist Park (1130 Belair Road): playground, picnic shelter, grill.

Pigeon Creek Park (7001 Schutter Lane): picnic tables, recreation area, fishing spots.

Sunny Crest Park (2204 Grant Street): playground, basketball court, recreation area, picnic shelter.

Veterans Memorial Park (1645 23rd Street): baseball and soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, recreation trail, playground, picnic shelter, Bill Bowe Bandshell Stage.

Wessel Park (2720 Oak Street): recreation path, rain gardens.

Davenport IA

(Davenport Parks & Recreation: 563-328-7275, CityOfDavenportIowa.com)

Centennial Park (905 West River Drive): riverfront trail and bike path, boat launch, spray park, skateboard park, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog off-leash area, three shelters.

Cork Hill Park (1100 North Farnam Street): playground, baseball field, basketball court, picnic gazebos, funnel ball, horseshoes, spray feature.

Credit Island Park (2301 West River Drive): two playgrounds, hiking trails, bike trails, baseball fields, basketball and tennis courts, boat ramp, disc golf course, horseshoes, four shelters, picnic areas.

Duck Creek Park (3300 East Locust Street): playground, baseball field, 18-hole golf course, tennis and pickle ball courts, gazebo, bike trail, two shelters, flower garden.

Eastern Avenue Park (2900 Eastern Avenue): disc golf course, bike path, picnic shelter, recreation trail, lagoon.

Emeis Park (4500 West Locust Street): 18-hole golf course, playground, picnic shelter, basketball and tennis courts, disc golf course, recreation areas, concession stand.

Fejervary Park & Aquatic Center (1800 West 12th Street): playground, picnic shelter, spray park, water and drop slides, outdoor pool, sand play area.

Garfield Park (1224 East 29th Street): playground, four baseball fields, three tennis courts, volleyball court, recreation trail, shelter, concession stand.

Glen Armil Park (2355 Lillie Avenue): playground, baseball field, basketball court, recreation areas.

Goose Creek Park (6000 Scott Street): two playgrounds, baseball diamond, picnic shelter, recreation areas, spray feature.

Green Acres Park (5300 North Pine Street): playground, baseball field, basketball court, picnic shelters, recreation areas.

Harbor Road Park (1230 South Concord Street): playground, baseball diamonds, basketball court, recreation areas.

Herington Park (935 Brown Street): playground, basketball court, picnic shelter.

Jefferson Park (1034 West 10th Street): playground, baseball field, basketball court.

Junge Park (301 West 35th Street): playground, six baseball diamonds, six sand volleyball courts, basketball court, recreation trail, shelters.

Lafayette Park (700 West Fourth Street): playground, basketball court.

LeClaire Park & Bandshell (400 West Beiderbecke Drive): recreation trail, picnic shelter, performance sites, horseshoes, recreation areas.

LeClaire Heights Park (735 East 10th Street): playground, basketball court, picnic shelter.

Lindsay Park (2200 East River Drive): two playgrounds, basketball court, baseball diamond, recreation trail, boat docks, Channel Cat Water Taxi landing.

Marquette Park (3200 North Marquette Street): playground, two baseball diamonds, recreation trail, shelters.

Monroe Park (1625 West Third Street): playground, baseball diamond, basketball court.

Nahant Marsh (4220 Wapello Avenue): 305-acre nature preserve.

North Gayman Park (2400 North Gayman Avenue): playground, recreation areas.

Northwest Park (3500 North Division Street): playground, six baseball diamonds, basketball court, tennis and pickle ball courts, recreation trail, shelter, concession stand.

Petersen Park (300 West Central Park Avenue): playground, baseball diamond, basketball court, picnic shelter, spray feature, recreation areas.

Prairie Heights Park (53rd Street & Eastern Avenue): playground, four baseball diamonds, picnic shelter, recreation areas, concession stand.

Prospect Terrace Park (1600 Prospect Drive): recreation areas, benches.

Ridgeview Park (7000 North Division Street): playground, baseball fields, basketball court, picnic shelters, recreation areas.

Riverview Terrace Park (1455 Clay Street): picnic gazebo, recreation areas.

Schuetzen Park (700 Waverly Road): walking trails, picnic areas, shelter.

Slattery Park (4600 Northwest Boulevard): playground, disc golf course, basketball court, picnic shelter, recreation areas.

Stampe Lilac Garden (3300 East Locust Street): perennial and annual gardens.

Sunderbruch Park (4675 Telegraph Road): 134-acre park, hiking trails, bike trails, equestrian trails, off-road cycling trail, picnic areas, playground.

Van Buren Park (300 South Elmwood Avenue): recreation areas.

Vander Veer Botanical Park (215 West Central Avenue): playground, flower and vegetable gardens, vegetable gardens, recreation areas.

Veterans Memorial Park (315 South Marquette Street): recreation areas, benches, memorials.

West Lake Park (14910 110th Avenue): playgrounds, camping facilities (lakes currently drained for water-quality restoration project).

Whalen Park (2935 West 72nd Street): playground, baseball fields, basketball court, picnic shelters, recreation areas.

East Moline IL

(East Moline Parks: 309-797-0401, EastMoline.com)

Butterworth Park (1400 23rd Avenue): playground, basketball court, disc golf course, lagoon, fishing spots, picnic shelters, recreation areas, shelters, grill

Cottage Grove Tot Lot (Seventh Street & Third Avenue): playground, recreation areas.

Empire Park (751 North 20th Street): playground, rolle bolle courts, bike path, picnic shelters and tables, recreation areas, grill.

Fire Station Tot Lot (42nd Avenue & 14th Avenue): playground, picnic tables.

Garfield Tot Lot (18th Street & 14th Avenue): playground, basketball court, picnic shelters, recreation areas.

Hereford Park (400 13th Street): playground, baseball diamond, picnic shelters and tables, recreation areas, shelters.

Jacobs Northeast Park Sports Complex (3011 Fourth Avenue): playground, baseball diamond, soccer field, shelters, concession stand.

James C. Officer Park (2300 Eighth Street): playground, basketball court, recreation areas.

Lincoln Tot Lot (Fourth Street & 17th Avenue): playground, picnic tables, recreation areas.



Millennium Park (Archer Drive & 34th Avenue): playground, pavilion, picnic shelters and tables, recreation areas.

Mitchell Park (400 30th Avenue): playground, baseball diamond, basketball and tennis courts, pavilion, picnic shelters, recreation areas.

Radden Park (2200 Seventh Street): playground, baseball diamond, shelters, recreation areas.

Watertown Memorial Park (1554 Eighth Avenue): playground, recreation areas.

Wiman Park (500 45th Avenue): playground, basketball and tennis courts, pavilion, picnic tables, recreation areas.

Moline IL

(Moline Parks & Recreation: 309-524-2424, Moline.il.us)

Ben Butterworth Parkway (3000 River Drive): three playgrounds, 4.5 miles of trails, two boat launches, picnic shelters, flower gardens, fishing spots, fitness equipment.

Browning Park (15th Street & 22nd Avenue): playground, picnic shelter, flower gardens, military commemorative stones.

Butterworth Dog Park (15th Street & Eighth Avenue): off-leash park, recreation areas.

East End Park (15th Street & Seventh Avenue): playground, basketball court, picnic shelter, recreation area.

Greenvalley Park (70th Street & 55th Avenue): playground, baseball field, soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, recreation trails, fishing spots, boat launch, flower gardens, dog park, paintball area.

Harold's Landing (North Shore Drive & 52nd Avenue): boat launch, fishing spots, picnic area, recreations areas.

Jefferson Park (30th Street & 26th Avenue): recreation areas.

Karstens Park (Sixth Street & 23rd Avenue): playground, baseball fields, basketball court, benches, recreation areas.

Kiwanis Park (18th Street & 13th Avenue): playground, basketball court, picnic shelter, recreation areas, benches.

McCandless Park (First Street & Seventh Avenue): playground, basketball court, soccer field, picnic shelter, recreation areas.

Millennium Park (79th Street & 34th Avenue): playground, picnic shelter, benches.

Optimist Park (27th Street & 18th Avenue A): playground, picnic shelter, recreation area, benches.

Peterson Park (37th Street & Eighth Avenue): playground, picnic shelter, recreation areas.

Prospect Park (16th Street & 30th Avenue): playground, pond, fishing spots, disc golf course, flower gardens, picnic shelters, walking path, recreation areas, basketball court, baseball diamonds, pavilion.

Riverside Park (3350 Fifth Avenue): two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis court, sand volleyball court, picnic shelters, horseshoes, fishing area, flower gardens, greenhouse, swimming pool.

Stephens Park (Seventh Street & 15th Avenue): playground, baseball fields, basketball court, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, rolle bolle, recreation trails.

Stephens Square (18th Street & Sixth Avenue): recreation areas, flower gardens, shuffleboard, benches.

Sylvan Island & Gateway Park (Second Street & First Avenue): recreation areas, fishing spots, picnic areas, recreation trails, John Deere Monument.

Velie Park (11th Street & 11th Avenue): recreation areas, Spanish American War Memorial, benches.

Wiman/Miss Patties Park (Eighth Street & 35th Avenue): playground, recreation areas, benches.

Rock Island IL

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation: 309-732-7275, RIGOV.org)

Alan A. Campbell Sports Facility (Andalusia Road & 29th Street West): baseball diamonds, soccer fields.

Ben Williamson Park (44th Street & the Rock River): walking trails, picnic areas, boat ramp.

Black Hawk State Historic Site (1510 46th Avenue): walking and hiking paths, picnic area, access to Rock River.

Denkmann Park (Sixth Avenue & Fifth Street): playground, picnic areas, basketball court.

Douglas Park (18th Avenue & 19th Street): playground, baseball diamonds, picnic areas.

Eleanor Wallace Dog Park (2738 78th Avenue West): secure fenced environment.

Hasselroth Park (78th Avenue West & 28th Street): playground, soccer field, picnic areas.

Hauberg Gardens & Estate Park (1300 24th Street): walking trails, biking trails, outdoor gardens, baseball diamond, soccer field, picnic areas, playground.

Haymaker Park (96th Avenue & 14th Street West): playground, baseball court, soccer field, basketball court, picnic areas.

Hodge Park (22nd Avenue & 35th Street): playground, baseball diamond, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball court, outdoor gardens.

Lincoln Park (11th Avenue & 38th Street): playground, tennis courts, outdoor theatre, baseball diamond, bandshell, basketball courts, shelters.

Longview Park Conservatory & Gardens (1300 17th Street): greenhouse, conservatory, gardens.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park (601 Ninth Street): playground, picnic areas, outdoor stage.

Mel McKay Park (92nd Avenue & Upper Ridgewood Road): playground, baseball diamonds, basketball court, soccer field, tennis courts, hiking trails, picnic areas.

Old Horace Mann Park (14th Avenue & 36th Street): baseball diamond, picnic areas.

Rauch Park (400 16th Avenue): playground, baseball diamond, picnic area.

Reservoir Park (15th Avenue & 24th Street): baseball diamond, soccer field.

Schwiebert Riverfront Park (100 17th Street): bike trail, playground areas, waterfront promenade, open-air stage, interactive fountain, observation shelter, water sprays.

Shadybrook Park (83rd Avenue & Ninth Street West): playground, baseball diamond, basketball court, soccer field, picnic areas.

Sunset Park & Marina (Sunset Road and 18th & 31st Avenues): playground, walking trails, baseball diamond, volleyball court, picnic areas, shelters, boating ramp.

Sylvan Slough Natural Area (4400 Third Avenue): walking trails, biking trails, mountain-biking trails.

Weber Park (Seventh Avenue & 30th Street): playground, picnic areas.

Surrounding Areas

Buffalo Bill Cody Trail (LeClaire Road & First Street, Eldridge): 25-mile trail, recreation areas. (309)793-6300, ScottCountyIowa.gov.

Camden Park (2701 First Street East, Milan): 38 picnic tables, three playgrounds, baseball diamond, two disc golf courses. (309)787-8510, MilanIL.org.

Illiniwek Forest Preserve (836 State Avenue, Hampton): wooded trails, camping facilities. (309)496-2620, RICFPD.org.

Loud Thunder Forest Preserve (19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City): 1,000-acre park, camping facilities, hiking trails, picnic areas, boating access. (309)786-4451, RICFPD.org.

Scott County Park (18850 270th Street, Eldridge): 1,280-acre park, 12 picnic areas, baseball diamond, playground, hiking trails, equestrian area, camping areas, shelters. (563)328-3282, ScottCountyIowa.gov.

Wapsi River Education Center (31555 52nd Avenue, Dixon): 432-acre complex, 225-acre forests and grasslands, hiking trails. (563)328-3286, ScottCountyIowa.gov.

Wildcat Den State Park (1884 Wildcat Den Road, Muscatine): camping facilities, hiking trails, picnic areas. (563)263-4337, IowaDNR.gov.