Red Green, April 13

Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Offering brand-new handyman projects, advice to married guys and teenage boys, tips on getting old, and an apology to the world on behalf of all baby boomers, Red Green – the alter ego of Canadian writer and comedian Steven Smith Jr. – brings his night of laughs to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 13, arriving in his trademark flannel and eliciting gales of laughter in the star's “This Could Be It Tour.”

A Canadian comedy series that aired on CBC Television and on PBS stations throughout the United States, The Red Green Show aired from 1991 until its finale in April of 2006. Essentially a cross between a sitcom and a sketch-comedy series, this creation by Smith and Rick Green was designed as a parody of home-improvement, do-it-yourself, and outdoor (specifically fishing) shows, and was nominated for 23 of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's esteemed Gemini Awards, winning in 1998 for “Best Performance in a Comedy Program or Series.” As the star of The Red Green Show, Red himself is a handyman who tries to find shortcuts to most of his projects, trusting most of his work to duct tape, which he calls “the handyman's secret weapon.” With Red the president of the Possum Lodge – a fictional men's club in the small town of Possum Lake near the equally fictional town of Port Asbestos – The Red Green Show found him and and his fellow lodge members hosting their own television program in which they gave lessons and demonstrations in repair work, outdoor activities, and advice for men.

Among his many comedy credits, Smith created the family sitcom Me & Max and the sketch-comedy series The Comedy Mill, the latter of which ran for four seasons. He was a writer on Offside, a sports-comedy series for CTV, as well as head writer for Laughing Matters and the TV pilot for Out of Our Minds with David Steinberg. Having played Red Green in 300 episodes of his series, Smith starred as the character in the 2002 movie Duct Tape Forever and writes a syndicated newspaper column – distributed by Newspaper Enterprise Association – under the byline Red Green. In 2009, as a public-service announcement sponsored by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontaire Power Generation, Smith also supplied his voice as a talking fish warning people about the the dangers of illegal fishing near governmental hydroelectric dams.

Red Green brings his “This Could Be It Tour” to Davenport on April 13, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $57.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.