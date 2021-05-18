River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, June 1 through July 1

Channel Cat Talks: Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, July 1

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, June 2, through Saturday, June 26

Various Quad Cities Locations

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action will again present a series of outdoor presentations in the first month of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, weekly programs that, from June 1 through July 1, will address such topics as commercial fishing, German American heritage, hydropower, and the Mighty Mississippi.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for June including: “Raptors Along the River” (June 1 and 3), in which Scott County Conservation Naturalist Dave Mucia speaks on area birds of prey and introduces guests to a live raptor from the Wapsi River Center; “Commercial Fishing” (June 8 and 10), with participants learning how to make a living as a river fisherman and enjoying a post-tour lunch of wild catfish; “The Mississippi's Bounty” (June 15), which finds Exelon's Jeremiah Haas demonstrating how the utility's fish hatchery operates to preserve the river's vital mussels; “Operations & Maintenance of the Nations Waterways” (June 22 and 24), with civil engineer Anthony Heddlesten focusing on why the lock and dam was constructed, how it has been maintained, and the system's ongoing repairs; and “The Mississippi River: Where We've Been and Where We're Going” (June 29 and July 1), in which biologist Kraig McPeek provides an update on water quality, mussels, legislation affecting the river, and new initiatives.

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with June's Riverine Walks series featuring: “German American Heritage” (June 2 and 5), a presentation by Schützen Park's Kory Darnell on the role German immigrants played in the founding of the Quad Cities; “Wetland Banking” (June 9 and 12), with Nahant Marsh's teaching participants how conservation projects such as the marsh can use wetland banking to find programs and continue its conservation mission; “The Story of Sears Dam” (June 16 and 19), in which Frank Ege explores the site of the dam and discusses the legacy of hydropower in the Quad Cities; and “The History of the 'Heights'” (June 23 and 26), a walking tour with Matt Johnston that covers early settlement, Civil War and Dakota internment camps, and residential development.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $15 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $6 per person. For more information on these “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.