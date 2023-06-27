River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, July 12 through 29

Channel Cat Talks: Thursday, July 13, through Thursday, July 27

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 29

Various Quad Cities Locations

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action will again present a series of outdoor presentations in the second month of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks: weekly programs that, from July 11 through 29, will address such topics as eco-roofs, Monarch butterflies, the history of the Arsenal Island, and those fascinating birds known as pelicans.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for July including: “Quad City Pelicans” (July 13), in which Tim Murphy of the Quad City Audubon Society explains possible reasons for the resurgence of American White Pelicans in the Quad City region over the past 20 years; "History of Arsenal Island" (July 20), with historian Kevin Braafladt discussing the island's beginning, its roles in World War I and II, and the people that made it what it is today; and "Ecology of the Mississippi River" (July 25 and 27), a presentation by Mississippi River biologist Jon Duyvejonck examining the flora and fauna that call the river home and how the changing climate will effect the Mighty Miss' life in the future.

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with the July Riverine Walks series featuring: "Saving Monarch Butterflies" (July 12 and 15), in which Paige Burke of the QC Monarch Rescue Team talks about repopulating the endangered Monarch, and invites guests to hunt for caterpillars and eggs to increase their chance of survival; "Eco-Roofs: Repurposing Empty Spaces into Something Green" (July 19 and 22), with co-owner of Roof Top Sedums Teresa Nelson leading a tour of unique local farm that custom-grows vegetated roof modules that have become part of "green" buildings; and "The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House" (July 26 and 29), as Gretchen Small discusses the John Deere family's connections to the Mississippi and the beautiful homes that peer over the river.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $20 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $10 per person. For more information on these “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.