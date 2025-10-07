River Action's 19th-Annual Upper Mississippi River Conference, October 15 and 16

Wednesday, October 15, and Thursday, October 16

Stoney Creek Inn Convention Center, 101 18th Street, Moline IL

Hosted by River Action and themed "“A Piece of a Larger Puzzle," the 19th-Annual Upper Mississippi River Conference will be held at Moline's Stoney Creek Inn & Convention Center on October 15 and 16, the event designed to bring together conservationists, policymakers, scientists, students, and community leaders to collaborate on holistic solutions for the Mississippi River and its watershed.

The Mississippi River faces complex challenges, from climate change and flooding to habitat degradation, riverfront development pressures, and stakeholder coordination. The 2025 UMRC emphasizes collaborative problem-solving, bridging the next generation of conservation leaders with seasoned experts, and addressing the Mississippi not just as a waterway but as a living system with deep ecological, cultural, and economic importance. According to River Action, the conference “has continued its mission to bring together conservationists and regional stakeholders from all disciplines to form a more holistic perspective on river and climate issues.”

Among this year's conference highlights and key features, the opening keynote address, titled "The Mississippi River, A School of Democracy,” will be delivered by David Murray, Senior Writer at The Waterways Journal / Bound Media. On day two of the conference, the presentation “Making the River Magnetic: Public Space Design at the River’s Edge” will be delivered by urban design experts Tom Klein and Scott Streeb. In the breakout sessions and panel discussions, topics will include measuring river health, climate resilience, redevelopment along the Mississippi, flood preparedness, and more, while a special Ports Panel will explore the future of inland port development in the region.

Returning for its second year, the Next Gen Summit invites college and high-school students to engage in environmental career panels, hands-on demonstrations, and rotational learning sessions. Participants will hear from professionals PBS climate reporter including Maiya May, Living Lands & Waters' Andrew Layer, and and local educators. A field tour to Nahant Marsh on Wednesday will showcase regional restoration efforts led by Brian Ritter, Rachel Perrine, and Kathy Wine, and the program "An Evening with Aldo Leopold" will feature a plated dinner and a panel exploring Leopold’s life, land ethic, and enduring legacy, with panelists including Steve Brower, Fr. Robert Grant, and Dr. Jonathan Pauli. In addition, on Tuesday, October 14, a 2 to 4 p.m. WEDG (Waterfront Edge Design Guidelines) workshop will kick off the conference by focusing on sustainable riverfront design.

River Action is a nonprofit organization focused on protecting and enhancing the Upper Mississippi River and its tributaries through advocacy, science, education, and community engagement. The UMRC is River Action’s signature gathering to convene voices across disciplines – government, business, academia, nonprofits, and citizens – to unite around sustainable river futures.

For more information on, and a full agenda for, the 19th-Annual Upper Mississippi River Conference, visit RiverAction.org/umrc.