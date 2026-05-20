“Riverdance 30: The New Generation,” June 3

Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by DC Metro Arts as “an exhilarating ride of pride and precision” and by the Chicago Tribune as “superbly and joyously performed,” the touring spectacle Riverdance 30: The New Generation comes to Davenport's Adler Theatre on June 3, this astoundingly choreographed sensation a show that, according to Broadway World, “will appeal to long-time fans and captivate a new audience.”

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance is embarking on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, none of whom were born when show began 30 years ago.

With its score composed by Bill Whelan, Riverdance originated as an interval act during the Eurovision Song Contest 1994, featuring Irish dancing champions Jean Butler and Michael Flatley, and the vocal ensemble Anúna. After witnessing the initial enthusiasm for the interval act performance in Ireland, husband-and-wife production team John McColgan and Moya Doherty invested more than $1 million into producing a full-length show. Tickets were released for a five-week run and sold out within three days of going on sale. Riverdance: The Show opened at the Point Theatre in Dublin on February 9, 1995. The performance starred lead dancers Flatley and Butler, and a video of the show topped the Irish and U.K. charts later that year. Riverdance moved to London in June of 1995, where it had a sell-out four-week run at The Apollo. During its time in London, Riverdance performed at the Royal Gala 50th Anniversary of VE Day celebrations at the invitation of Prince Charles and at the Royal College of Music in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II

Riverdance 30: The New Generation brings its national tour to Davenport on June 3, admission to the 7:30 p.m. production starts at $48, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.