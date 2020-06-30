River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, July 7 through August 1

Channel Cat Talks: Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 30

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Dribve, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, July 15, through Saturday, August 1

Various Quad Cities Locations

In a continuation of the annually popular outdoor programs that have provided Quad Citians with entertainment and education for years, topics such as sustainability, the Mississippi River, and jazz greats Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson will be explored when River Action hosts its midsummer presentations of Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks – “Explore the River Series” celebrations of the Quad Cities' unique culture and landscape taking place several times weekly from July 7 through August 1.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. With experts providing narration on the themed surroundings, headsets are provided to all attendees of this River Action series, and physical distancing and reducing capacity on the water taxi to half (24 people) will keep participants safe and healthy. The Channel Cat Talks for July include: “Birding on the Mississippi” (July 7 & 9), in which Dick Sayles teaches guests about birding and the fine fowls you can spot with good fortune and clear eyes; “Col. Davenport and Early Settlement” (July 21 & 23), with historian Gena Schanz guiding Channel Cat passengers along America’s first interstate, the Mississippi River, and describing the figures who laid the foundations of the Quad-Cities; and “Beiderbecke and Bellson” ( July 28 & 30), which finds area jazz favorite Josh Duffee exploring the jazz masters' careers and connections to the Quad Cities through recorded music, recently discovered historical information, and anecdotes.

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided walks at various area locales, with physical-distancing measures also taking place for this River Action series. July's Riverine Walks series features: “Sylvan Island Area: History, Recreation, & Sustainability” (July 15 & 18), in which Dr. Norman Moline and attendees will stroll the 38-acre gem to learn about its history and natural features; “The Center of Black Hawk's Universe: History and Archaeology at the Mouth of the Rock River” (July 22 & 25), with Farrel Anderson and guests visiting historical and archaeological sites near the Black Hawk State Historic Site; and “Davenport Compost” (July 29 & August 1), which features a tour of the Davenport Compost facility and explanations and evidence on how the city manages and reuses its own natural resources.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $15 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $6 per person. Face covering will be available from River Action for those without it, and more information on the “Explore the River Series” presentations ia available by calling (563)322-2969 or visiting RiverAction.org.