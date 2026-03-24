“Robert Ridgway: Illinois' Bird Man,” April 9

Thursday, April 9, 2 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 40119th Street, Rock Island IL

His research having transformed the field of ornithology, leading to the evolution of bird-watching from a hobby to scientific discipline, noted "Bird Man' Robert Ridgway will be celebrated in an April 9 program at the Rock Island Public Library's Downtown Branch, with renowned storyteller and author Brian “Fox” Ellis presenting a first-person impression of the Illinois legend and the story of his lifelong work at the Smithsonian Institution.

In this special afternoon program, Ellis becomes Robert Ridgway, telling the tale of the Illinois native's transect of the Western wilderness when he was still a teenager, his life-long work at the Smithsonian Institution, his birding trips into Central America, and his journey across Alaska with John Burroughs, Louis Agazziz Fuertes, and John Muir. Ridgway was a student of Spencer Baird, who travelled with Audubon, creating a direct link to the lineage of America’s preeminent ornithologists. He also helped to refine systematics and evolutionary theory, redefining the relationships between species, sub-species, and geography.

Brian "Fox" Ellis is an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist who has worked with the Denver Museum of Science and Nature, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Field Museum, and dozens of other museums across the country. "Fox," as he is known, is also a frequent keynote speaker at regional and international conferences including the International Wetlands Conservation Conference, National Science Teachers Association Conference and the North American Prairie Conservation Conference, et al.

Fox has hosted, produced, researched and written several documentaries for PBS. He is the author of more than 30 books including three books of poetry, a series of biographies, History In Person, and a series of collections of folklore, Fox Tales Folklore. He has two collections of stories with lesson plans: Learning From the Land: Teaching Ecology Through Stories and Activities, and Content Area Reading, Writing, and Storytelling. Many of Fox's stories are also available on his podcast and YouTube channels, Fox Tales International and History in Person. Currently, Fox is the Director of Membership and Outreach for the Illinois Audubon Society, where he edits their quarterly magazine.

Brian "Fox" Ellis' Robert Ridgway: Illinois' Bird Man will be presented at the Rock Island Public Library's Downtown Branch on April 9, participation in the live 2 p.m. program is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.com.