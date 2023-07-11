Rory Scovel, July 23

Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A gifted comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster whose appearance in the Oscar-nominated Babylon led to a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Rory Scovel brings his standup tour to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on July 23, the prolific performer also boasting dozens of film and TV credits along with five comedy specials, including Netflix's Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time.

The 42-year-old Couth Carolina native first performed comedy in 2003 at an open-mic night in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The following year, he moved to Washington D.C., where he performed for three years, and then moved to New York City, where he lived for three years until relocating to Los Angeles, where currently resides. In 2006, Scovel participated in and made the finals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and four years later, he performed his first set for a late-night show on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. In 2011, Scovel performed on Conan with comedian Jon Dore, using the premise that the show had accidentally booked two comedians; Scovel would go on to perform on and be interviewed by Conan many times in the following decade. Scovel also released his first stand-up album Dilation, with the comedian and his record named by The Huffington Post as one of 14 in its "Guide to New Comedy Albums of 2011." The following year, Scovel was named among "10 Comics to Watch" by Variety magazine, and in 2013, he performed a show at Third Man Records which was recorded to tape and transferred to vinyl. The venue was also Jack White's record label, and White would later executive produce Scovel's 2017 special for Netflix.

Over the years, Scovel has opened for comedians such as Louis C.K., Nick Swardson, and Daniel Tosh, and has performed at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, the FYF Fest in Los Angeles, the Vancouver Comedy Festival, the Del Close Improv Marathon in New York, the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, and the Chicago Improv Festival. Scovel's breakthrough acting role was as Harvard in the 2013 TBS sitcom Ground Floor, after which he joined the main cast of Those Who Can't, which began airing on TruTV in 2016. Among additional credits, the comedian had a supporting role in the 2017 Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy The House, and starred as the main love interest in the 2018 Amy Schumer comedy film I Feel Pretty. Scovel was also part of the writing staff for the second and fourth seasons of The Eric Andre Show, where he was additional featured in the comedy's "New Years Eve Spooktacular" as well as an episode in season two where he played the fictional Chef Rory Scovel.

Rory Scovel headlines his Davenport engagement on July 23, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $30, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.