Rosebud Baker, July 16

Sunday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

An acclaimed New York City comedian lauded for her darkly hilarious material based on personal, often satirical stories, current Saturday Night Live writer Rosebud Baker brings her national standup tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on July 16, with Rolling Stone raving that her humor "ranges from merciless self-excavation to slashing social satire graced by intelligence and nuance."

While working as an actress in independent films and off-Broadway, Baker appeared as a cast member on 2010's Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys, a Sundance Channel reality-TV series based on the lives of four gay men and their female best friends. Baker's father subsequently encouraged her to pursue standup comedy as a career, and in 2014, Baker did standup for the first time during an open-mic night at a comedy club in Austin, Texas while on a cross-country road trip. Her first performance in New York took place at the Metropolitan Room in Chelsea, and early in her comedy career, Baker performed four to five times a night at the LOL Comedy Club in Midtown Manhattan, also frequenting open-mics at various comedy clubs around the city. In 2018, she appeared on Just for Laughs's New Faces list, and was featured in the Amazon Prime Video television series Inside Jokes, which showed her journey to the New Faces festival.

In March of 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker began hosting Find Your Beach, a bi-weekly podcast, alongside her husband, fellow comedian Andy Haynes. Baker's debut comedy special Whiskey Fists was produced by All Things Comedy and premiered on Comedy Central's YouTube channel in August 2021, while an album of the special was released through 800 Pound Gorilla Records. Also in 2021, Baker became a writer for the HBO Max sketch-comedy television series That Damn Michael Che, which earned her nominations for the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Comedy/Variety Sketch Series and the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the episode "Policin'."

Baker became a writer for Saturday Night Live during its 47th season in February of 2022, and appeared in a recurring role on Hulu's comedy-drama series Life & Beth the following month. She also appeared in the Roku Channel's Will Smith-helmed series This Joka in 2022, the same year she began hosting the All Things Comedy podcast Devil's Advocate, and Vulture featured Rosebud in "Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2022."

Rosebud Baker plays Davenport's Rhythm Room on July 16, admission to the 7 p.m. standup set begins at $35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.