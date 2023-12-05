Virtual Event: The Royal Ballet's “The Nutcracker,” December 16 and 17

Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17

Presented by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries

Boasting sumptuous period designs, spellbinding stage effects, one of the world's most iconic scores, and some of the United Kingdom's fiercest dance talents, the 2016 performance of the Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker will be available for online viewing December 16 and 17 through the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries, the presentation of this holiday staple by Britain's flagship ballet company made possible by the statewide collaboration Illinois Libraries Present.

Adapted from the 1816 story by E.T. A. Hoffman and debuting as a two-act ballet in 1892, The Nutcracker tells of the magical adventures of Clara, a young girl who falls asleep on Christmas Eve and dreams of an enchanted world filled with dancers from many continents, ambulatory toys, an ethereal Sugar Plum Fairy, and much, much more. With Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky contributing perhaps the richest and most instantly recognizable of his compositions, The Nutcracker has been a holiday perennial worldwide for generations, whisking audiences to such delightfully otherworldly realms as the Land of Sweets, the Land of Snow, and a battleground for soldiers and mice. Tchaikovsky's ballet has also been the subject of innumerable film and TV adaptations, with familiar portions of its score referenced in everything from Disney's Fantasia to The Simpsons to Grand Theft Auto V.

The Royal Ballet is Great Britain's internationally renowned classical ballet company, based at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden. The largest of the five major ballet companies in the United Kingdom, the Royal Ballet was founded in 1931 by Dame Ninette de Valois. It became the resident ballet company of the Royal Opera House in 1946, has purpose-built facilities within these premises, and was granted a royal charter in 1956, The Royal Ballet was one of the foremost dance companies of the 20th century, and continues to be one of the world's most famous ballet to this day, generally noted for its artistic and creative values. The English company employs approximately 100 dancers, with the official associate school of the company the Royal Ballet School. It also has a sister company, the Birmingham Royal Ballet, which operates independently, and the Royal Ballet's Prima ballerina assoluta is the late Dame Margot Fonteyn.

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

The virtual performance of the Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker will be available for home viewing at any time on December 16 and 17, and after registering for the online event via one of the library Web sites, registrants will receive an e-mail with a special link to the performance. Participation is free, and more information and registration is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org, and calling (309)755-3393 and visiting SilvisLibrary.org.