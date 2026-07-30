Rust Belt Americana Antique Swap & Auction, August 6 through 8

Thursday, August 6, through Saturday, August 8

Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline IL

Boasting thrilling auctions, a bustling swap meet, and an atmosphere steeped in Americana charm, the Rust Belt Americana Antique Swap & Auction takes place at East Moline's Bend XPO from August 6 through 8, the event hosted hy Rob Wolfe of American Pickers fame, and promising rare items and unforgettable moments on the beautiful bank of the Mississippi River.

Wolfe, who has amassed more than 30 years in the antique business, says, "I wanted to create a heritage event that would bring car and antique enthusiasts from around the globe to connect them to our region." Consequently, the Rust Belt Americana Antique Swap & Auction is more than just an event; it's a vision to transform the Quad Cities into a global vintage car and antique destination. Your participation supports local students through trade scholarships. Come and celebrate our shared passion, partake in the excitement of auctions, make a meaningful impact, and join the event's presenters in shaping history, one classic car and antique treasure at a time.

This year’s spotlighted auction, which will be held on August 7, features a phenomenal, deep-dive collection of rare pieces from the Johnson Oil Refining Company. Collectors will find a remarkable variety of scarce Johnson items, including highly sought-after “Time Tells” and “Winged 70” gas globes, early grease and motor oil cans, advertising clocks, salesman sample kits, and vibrant porcelain signs. It is an unmissable opportunity to acquire foundational, hard-to-find petroliana while celebrating a shared passion for preserving historic Americana. Best of all, your participation this weekend helps drive a meaningful impact, directly supporting local students through trade scholarships. Richmond Auctions is proud to once again partner with Rob Wolfe from American Pickers as the official presenting auction house for the 2026 Rust Belt Americana Antique Swap & Auction.

"My motivation for giving back stems from a desire to support the programs that significantly shaped my younger years," says American Pickers co-star Wolfe. "The diverse experiences I gained from shop class, woodwork, automotive, and even art class helped me discover my true passions. I firmly believe that when you love what you do, it stops being work and becomes a genuine passion. While there may be occasional challenges, the rewarding moments far outweigh them. From a young age, I was taught that achieving your goals requires hard work and perseverance and that effort would ultimately be worthwhile.

"Unexpectedly, my love for history and storytelling has guided me to my current passion, fostering a deep appreciation for antiques. Whether it is building a business, nurturing a family, or simply embracing daily challenges, the pursuit of what you love brings fulfillment. It is essential to identify your passions and pursue them with commitment. That is the primary goal of establishing these scholarships."

The Rust Belt Americana Antique Swap & Auction will be held at East Moline's Bend XPO from August 6 through 8, with early-bird entrants allowed in at 10 a.m. and the general public at noon on Friday; Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the weekend for general admission, ages 12 and under free, and $50 for early-bird guests. For more information and schedule of events, visit RustBeltAmericana.com.