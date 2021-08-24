The Sampson Bros., September 1

Wednesday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Performing the rare art of Native American hoop dance alongside modern blasts of hip-hop music, Minneapolis-based brothers Lumhe and Samsaoche Sampson bring their exquisite talents to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 1, as the siblings' touring act The Sampson Bros. celebrates cultural pride, unity, hope, and positivity through their 30-year careers in music and dance.

Hoop dance has been the Sampson Bros.' passion and instrument of choice since they first learned as young boys. While the Powwow styles of Grass and Fancy dance were their origins when they began to walk, Lumhe and Samsoche were always encouraged to "never stop learning" and try more, as they were when they were introduced to and picked up their first hoops. At first, their nascent act was designed simply to inform and share with their peers at school assemblies. Yet it quickly became a means of living, and ultimately, a way of life. More than 25 years later, the Sampson Bros. have since performed in more than a half-dozen countries, hundreds of colleges and universities, and have demonstrated for and educated thousands of individuals around the world about their culture and the art of indigenous hoop dancing.

As part of the inevitable perpetuation of knowledge that hoop dance epitomizes, reciprocity is something that has happened naturally and has become a finely honed art for the Sampson Bros. Not only do they perform, but they also offer workshops in their respective crafts such as hoop dance, Powwow Style dance(s), Native flute music, and more. As the siblings explain at SampsonBrosArts.com, "When we were in elementary school, we often had to stand up for ourselves as indigenous pupils among a changing modern world. Knowing who we were as youth helped reinforce our own identity and epitomize the very ideals of our ancestors by embracing those around us with mutual respect and humanity. Today, we carry on that tradition by continuing to educate, share and learn with all those we encounter on our journeys. Our mother, Darice, has always kept us in touch with our Indigenous roots and given us the tools we needed to succeed in this modern world as Native citizens. Nevertheless, our father also has led the way, and left enormous shoes to fill, with an endless task of bringing light to the world."

In the University of Dubuque's September 1 performance, Tall Paul – an Anishinaabe and Oneida hip-hop artist enrolled on the Leech Lake reservation in Minnesota – joins The Sampson Bros. as a special guest. Born and raised in Minneapolis, his music strongly reflects his inner-city upbringing, and from personal expressions of self to thought-provoking commentary on issues affecting Indigenous and diverse communities as a whole, Paul's music evokes a wide variety of substance and soul.

The Sampson Bros.' Heritage Center performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on September 1, admission is $9-14 and up, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.