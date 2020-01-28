“Science + You,” through April 19

Through Sunday, April 19

Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA

Presented in conjunction with scientists at the global bio-pharmaceutical company AbbVie, the interactive children's exhibit Science + You enjoys a stay at Bettendorf's Family Museum through April 19, demonstrating the role that science plays in keeping the body healthy through fun and fascinating scientific experiments and a child-sized laboratory appropriate for young visitors.

Created by the Kohl Children’s Museum of Greater Chicago located in Glenview, Illinois, Science + You debuted in 2011 and has subsequently traveled to national museums in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco plus international venues in Germany and Brazil. Children will enter the exhibit as if entering a real-life laboratory., and at the first station, they can pretend to wash their hands and then wipe their feet on a special gel-like floor mat that changes colors to represent the dirt particles it is removing. Museum guests can even walk through a pretend shower to be bathed in blue lights before they put on their white lab coat, while graphics communicate how important it is for scientists to work in a clean environment. Science + You then continues its entertaining education through seven distinct exhibit components:

Antibodies: Demonstrating how antibodies act in the body, this component offers children the opportunity to understand a complex process through play. A clear Plexiglas structure is filled with magnetic balls, which represent “germs” in the body, while the four stations outside the structure include a movable antibody that children can use to manipulate germs.

Glove Box: Children can use a glovebox – a sealed container used by real-life scientists – with gloves built into the sides allowing one to manipulate objects safely. Demonstrating how scientists use a glovebox to contain materials as well as protect themselves, the children will wear thick gloves to measure substances using beakers, funnels and other lab equipment.

Mixing and Separating Test Lab: Exploring how scientists use machines to mix liquids and solids, this component demonstrates how different types of equipment function. Children can see the machines in action and can also manually mix and separate liquids and solids themselves.

Magnification Area: This component features a specialized Wentzscope and video microscopes that magnify objects on a large video screen, allowing younger children to compare and contrast an array of natural and man-made items up close.

Healthy Lifestyle: In this component featuring an outline of a human body with a hollow center, children place puzzle pieces representing various forms of nutrition, exercise, and rest in different areas of the body. When a healthy balance of all the components is achieved, children hear a congratulatory message as Healthy Lifestyle promotes being active in a variety of ways, from traditional exercise such as riding a bike to common activities such as cleaning the house, doing the dishes, or walking to school.

Test Kitchen: Here, children will make a “healthy soup” choosing their own combination of appropriate ingredients. Teaching children the importance of a balanced diet, this component has stations with soup pots that can hold up to six ingredients. Children pick the ingredients from the five food groups, and the burner under their soup pot lights up when they’ve selected the correct balance of healthy ingredients.

Science Reflection: Finally, children can share their scientific thoughts and reflections after experiencing the entire Science + You exhibit. A variety of images, drawings, and terminology is provided that children can use to create their own collage, while a display wall allows children to share their collage reflection with the public. Grease pencils will also be provided for children to write down their impressions.

Family Museum visitors can experience Science + You through April 19, with regular venue hours Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free with $5-9 general admission, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)344-4106 or visiting FamilyMuseum.org.