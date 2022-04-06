Sebastian Maniscalo, April 15

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An esteemed standup comedian whose credits include sold-out arena shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' The Forum, the Netflix special Stay Hungry, and appearing in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Sebastian Maniscalo brings his national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 15, the talent's other formidable accomplishments including authoring a best-selling memoir and enjoying a significant role in the Oscar-winning Best Picture Green Book.

In 2005, Maniscalco began performing regularly at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California, with the comedian citing Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Brian Regan, John Ritter, Johnny Carson, Andrew Dice Clay, Bill Burr, and Don Rickles as influences. Since then, he has performed a half-hour for Comedy Central Presents and five hour-long specials, with his first, Sebastian Live, released in 2009, and subsequent Showtime entertainments including What's Wrong with People?, Aren't You Embarrassed?, and 2016's Why Would You Do That? Maniscalo was one of the four comedians featured in the comedy documentary Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days & 30 Nights – Hollywood to the Heartland, and he also appeared on Russell Peters' Best Night Ever, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Among Maniscalo's film credits are roles in The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, The House, Tag, and Cruise, and he co-hosts the podcast The Pete and Sebastian Show with fellow comedian Pete Correale. He published his memoir Stay Hungry in 2018 with a Netflix special of the same title released on Netflix the following January, and also in 2019, Maniscalco hosted the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. His reality series Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco premiered on in August of 2021 on Discovery+, a show in which Maniscalo is joined by friends and family to explore food culture and etiquette. That same month, during a podcast, the comedian announced that he was a part of the cast of Illumination's upcoming Mario Bros. film, playing the role of Spike – Mario and Luigi's boss – from the video game Wrecking Crew.

Sebastian Maniscalo brings his national tour to Davenport on April 15, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $62.50-152.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.