“Shaped by Immigrants: Celebrating 250 Years of the United States,” May 16 through November 1

Saturday, May 16, through Sunday, November 1

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Over the past 250 years, German immigrants and their descendants, particularly in the Midwest, have helped develop, challenge, and improve the United States. The German American Heritage Center will consequently celebrate their history and accomplishments in Shaped by Immigrants: Celebrating 250 Years of the United States, on display in the Davenport venue from May 16 through November 1.

Our nation wouldn’t be what it is today without the stories and contributions of our diverse immigrant communities, and the Shaped by Immigrants: Celebrating 250 Years of the United States exhibition will feature information about German immigrants in the United States going as far back as the first Jamestown settlements, as well as shed light on the ways in which the country was built and shaped by immigrants.

Founded on August 1, 1994 as a private, not-for-profit organization, the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) seeks to preserve the heritage of our German speaking ancestors for present and future generations and to enrich our knowledge of the German immigrant experience. Today, GAHC, a National Historic Site, has evolved a museum that includes a large permanent exhibit and two rotating special exhibits. Within the permanent exhibit, visitors enjoy an orientation theater, six education stations, and two restored hotel rooms. Visitors enjoy an interactive experience as you learn about immigrants’ journey by sea, train and foot, to their final destination at the German American Heritage Center building, which was originally a very busy hotel for thousands of immigrants in the 1860s.

One of the highlights in the permanent exhibit is called “Step into my Shoes.” Visitors will find footprints of a child, woman, and man at this section. They can step on any set of the footprints, which then triggers the corresponding character to appear before them on a screen and talk about their personal experience as an immigrant. Throughout this exhibition and the two rotating temporary exhibitions, visitors enjoy exploring many artifacts on display. The museum also provides educational programs, workshops, and classes relating to the German American experience and culture; assists in the coordination of festivals to foster an understanding of German American heritage; provides for cultural exchange through genealogy workshops and production of cultural presentations to the public; and partners with other heritage groups on programs, exhibits, and events.

The GAHC building was erected in the 1860s, and was originally the Standard Hotel where thousands of German immigrants stayed in the 1800s when they arrived in the area. The building was purchased in 1995, partially restored in 1999, and reopened to the public in May of 2000. In October of 2009, GAHC debuted a newly expanded space including the large interactive permanent exhibit titled German Immigrant Experience, two traveling exhibit spaces, and large program facilities. GAHC offers several new programs based on the new permanent exhibit and two new temporary exhibit space.

Shaped by Immigrants: Celebrating 250 Years of the United States will be on display in the German American Heritage Center's first-floor gallery from May 16 through November 1, with hours of operation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. General admission is $5-8 and free for venue members and children under three, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.