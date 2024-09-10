“Songs & Stories with Forrest McCurren,” September 26

Thursday, September 26, 1 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street, Rock Island IL

With his debut album Oh Me, Oh My released in 2022, country and Americana singer/songwriter will perform new and familiar numbers and deliver life tales in Songs & Stories with Forrest McCurren, a special September 26 event introducing audiences to the nascent artist's talents at the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch.

As stated at ForrestMcCurren.com, the singer/songwriter "comes from the heart of the heartland, where the foothills of the Ozarks meet the Big Muddy: The Middle-of-Missouri. Blazing his own trail while stylistically tipping his hat to the songwriting giants of the past, McCurren wields the magic of lyricism to cast a light on the many intricacies of everyday life set against vignettes of Middle America. Tackling topics such as: wise words from waitresses, heartbroken high school football standouts, and tattooed trailer park lovers, McCurren writes songs for good people that got bad grades in school, are drunk on dreams, and still trying to figure out if life is sour or sweet."

In an interview with Kansas City's independent-news source The Pitch, McCurren said, "I was born in ’90. Where I’m from, there was always music. My grandma played organ at church. Some of my first memories are watching her play Hammond organ on Sundays. And I still love that music. I think 'Amazing Grace' is probably the best-written song ever, along with 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' and 'Just a Closer Walk With Me.'

"My daddy used to sing songs to me to go to bed. He’d sing old soul songs like 'Stand by Me,' and my mom listened exclusively to Willie Nelson, but like I only played sports. That was what I did growing up, and sports was king and I come from a good sports family and so that’s what I did until I graduated school at 23. My brother gave me a guitar and he was listening to some great tunes from guys that I still love – Dylan of course, Springsteen, Justin Towns Earle. I saw Dawes, the rock and roll band from California, when they were touring that North Hills album at the Blue Note. That was my first album. I was probably 20 and that was the first time I’d been to a rock and roll show. I remember falling in love with just watching folks do their thing and do it well.

"I’ve always been word-centric and loved to write and just listen to those tunes and be transported. Getting a guitar in college – I was still playing soccer up at William Jewel, so that kept me busy, but I felt like it’s been a really special thing for me. I feel very lucky because, after college, I started working here and there, trying to figure out how to be an adult. Being able to lean back on music and really dive into it and have those evenings to write songs and write songs on the jobs that I was supposed to be doing – I was probably a bad worker for a little while because I was really just trying to listen to music and think about words. Unless it’s mowing grass, I’m still probably not a great worker, but it’s been really special."

Songs & Stories with Forrest McCurren will be performed at the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch on September 26, participation in the 1 p.m. program is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.