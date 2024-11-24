SPECTRA Reading Series: Jacob Saenz and Narratives QC, December 7

Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Offering its last celebration of the written and spoken word in 2024, Rock Island's Midwest Writing Center and Rozz-Tox team up for a December 7 event in the SPECTRA Reading Series, with lauded author Jacob Saenz and writers from Narratives QC presenting a night of public readings, an open mic, and a community write-in.

Saenz is the author of Throwing the Crown, winner of the APR/Honickman First Book Prize, while his poetry has appeared in The Boiler, Memorious, Poetry, RHINO, and other journals. A CantoMundo fellow, he has been the recipient of a Letras Latinas Residency, a Ruth Lilly Poetry Fellowship, and a Latinx Scholarship from the Frost Place. Currently, Saenz serves as a Poetry Editorial Board Member for Haymarket Books.

Among the scheduled authors from Narratives QC, Lynn Carsten is a passionate beginner poet whose love for writing began the moment she could hold a pen. From early childhood, she found solace and expression in the written word, using poetry to explore the world around her. As she honed her craft, Carsten developed a unique voice, particularly in her lyrics, which captivate her audience and inspire a deep emotional connection. Her work often resonates with themes of resilience, self-discovery, and hope, leaving readers and listeners eager for more. Despite being new to the poetry scene, Carsten's raw talent and dedication promise a bright future in the world of creative writing.

Another Narratives QC talent, Tanner Jordan, a.k.a. AyeTJ, is a spoken-word artist and musician known for blending jazz, hip-hop, and gospel influences into a unique style that resonates with depth and authenticity. From his Denver roots to his current work in Rock Island, AyeTJ shares his journey of faith, struggles, and growth, challenging audiences to reflect and connect. Whether through spoken word or music, he crafts honest, relatable pieces that inspire listeners to find purpose in their own stories.

Completing the trio of Narratives QC authors, Nathan Wirth is a 22-year-old aspiring writer and poet residing in the Quad Cities. Writing became his calling and true passion in life since his days in high school, and he hopes to inspire those around him with his creative works. In his spare time, Windt enjoys writing, catching up on his backlog of books, drawing digital artwork, and listening to his record collection.

At the SPECTRA event, Saenz will lead a free community write-in at 6 p.m. in which there will be short reading, followed by a prompt written by Saenz. Copies of the reading will be available at no cost, and there will be time for participants to write and briefly discuss their work. An open-mic session follows at 7 p.m., and at 8 p.m., Saenz, Carsten, Jordan, and Wirth will read selected works, with poets and creative-arts specialist for Narratives QC Chris Britton introducing the authors.

For more information on the December 7 event, contact Rozz-Tox at (309)200-0978 and RozzTox.com, and the Midwest Writing Center at (309)732-7330 and MWCQC.org.