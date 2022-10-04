SPECTRA Reading Series International Edition: Tunay Őnder amd Chun Sue, October 13

Thursday, October 13, 7 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Presented in a collaboration between the University of Iowa International Writing Program, the German American Heritage Center, the Midwest Writing Center, and Rock Island's Rozz-Tox, the latter venue will host a special International Edition of the Midwest Writing Center's SPECTRA Reading Series on October 13, with the featured guests and readers being native German Tunay Őnder and Chinese native Chun Sue.

An essayist, curator, and performer, Őnder is the co-author of the art book migrantenstadl [migrantown] and co-editor of the anthology Urteile [ Verdicts], both of which were published in 2016. Her transdisciplinary work, which merges literature, curatorial practice, and performance, has recently been supported by a grant from the German Foundation for Performing Arts (Fond Daku). She participates courtesy the Max Kade Foundation, and is a 2022 Fall Resident in the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Widely known since the release of her iconic 2002 novel Beijing Doll, fiction writer and poet Chun Sue has since published five additional novels – most recently 2019's autobiographical Milk Teeth – as well as three poetry collections and books of essays. A Beijing native and frequent presence at literary festivals and arts residencies in Europe, she also publishes in Chinese literary magazines. Chun Sue was billed as a Chinese post-'80s icon on the cover of Time magazine's Asian edition in February of 2004, and the author has been invited to the Stavanger Poesifestival, the Frankfurt Book Fair, the Durham Book Festival, the Poesiegalerie in Vienna, the Poetic Tandem in Vienna, and the Présences à Frontenay in France. Her participation is courtesy of the Paul and Hualing Engle Fund.

The SPECTRA Reading Series' International Edition will be held in Rock Island at 7 p.m. on October 13, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.