22 Feb 2022

Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, March 4 through 6

By Reader Staff

Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market at the QCCA Expo Center -- March 4 through 6.

Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6

QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island IL

One of the Quad Cities' most eagerly anticipated sales events returns to Rock Island's QCCA Expo Center March 4 through 6, as Melting Pot Productions presents the 2021 Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, allowing hunters of vintage goods an all-weekend opportunity to shop for a wide range of quality antiques.

Whether shoppers have a new interest in vintage and repurposed items for decorating their home or have been collecting antiques for years, the Antique Spectacular has something to interest every collector, with more than 70 exhibitors showcasing unique merchandise from around the world. Available items during the three-day event include: furniture, pottery, country needs, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, rugs, vintage textiles, and period pieces – a treasure trove of options that, per the event's Web site, provide "a timeless vintage treasure that is new to you."

Melting Pot Productions promoter Kimberly Schilling has been producing antique shows since 1995, and has developed a foundation for success built Beethoven's on the integrity of demanding quality antiques and collectibles. The leading producer of antique shows in the Midwest, Melting Pot also presents bi-annual antique markets in Des Moines and Cedar Falls, and currently boasts a patron list of over 20,000.

Hours for this spring's Antique Spectacular Village Market are 4 to 8 p.m. on March 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 6. Admission is $8 for a weekend pass, with a $1-off coupon free for download at the event's Web site, and more information is available by calling (712)326-9964 and visiting AntiqueSpectacular.com.

