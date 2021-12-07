“Stars on Ice: A Special Holiday Performance,” December 18

Saturday, December 18, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Headlined by Olympic Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists and two-time World Champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, the skating spectacular Stars on Ice: A Special Holiday Performance lands at Moline's TaxSlayer Center on December 18, this spellbinding treat for all ages also boasting a performance by Canada's legendary figure skater Kurt Browning.

Meryl Davis began skating at age five as a single skater, but began doing ice dance at age eight, and made it to Midwestern sectionals in novice ladies' competitions before quitting singles to focus on ice dancing. Charlie White also began skating at five, and as a singles skater, he won the bronze medal at the 2004 U.S. Championships on the novice level, and competed internationally on the junior level. He quit skating singles following the 2005–06 season in order to focus on ice dancing, and in 1997, Davis and White were first partnered together by Davis' coach Seth Chafetz. Since then, the pair have gone on to become the 2014 Olympic Champions, the 2010 Olympic silver medalists, two-time World Champions, five-time Grand Prix Final champions, three-time Four Continents champions, and six-time U.S. national champions. They also won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Davis and White are currently the longest-lasting dance team in the United States and the first American ice dancers to win the World title, as well as the first Americans to win the Olympic title.

A four-time World Champion and Canadian national champion, Kurt Browning represented Canada in three Winter Olympics – in 1988 (finishing eighth overall), 1992 (sixth) and 1994 (fifth) – and earned the privilege of carrying the Canadian flag during the opening ceremonies of the 1994 games in Lillehammer, Norway. Browning's other achievements include three Canadian Professional Championships and three World Professional Championships. One of Browning's iconic programs is "Singin' in the Rain," in which the 55-year-old skating legend emulates Gene Kelly's dancing in the classic film. Choreographed by Sandra Bezic and having debuted in a 1994 CBC special, Browning's program is still asked to be performed at ice shows after 20 years.

In addition to Davis, White, and Browning, this latest iteration of the Emmy Award-winning Stars on Ice will also feature a star-studded cast of skating talents: Olympic Gold medalist Ilia Kulik; 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and three-time U.S. national champion Ashley Wagner; 2018 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and seven-time U.S. national championship medalist Mirai Nagasu; 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott; two-time U.S. national champion Alissa Czisny; three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje; and U.S. national champion Ryan Bradley.

Stars on Ice: A Special Holiday Performance brings its tour to Moline on December 18, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $29-125, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.