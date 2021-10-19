Steve Byrne, October 28

Thursday, October 28, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A busy and much-admired comedian familiar from film, television, podcasts, and numerous standup specials, Steve Byrne brings his national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on October 28, the observational-comedy raconteur noted for making no fewer than 10 appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Born to a Korean mother and an Irish father and hailing from Pittsburgh, Byrne jump-started his comedy career in 2003 when he filmed the documentary 13 or Bust, an account of the evening in which he performed a record-breaking 13 comedy sets in one night at every comedy club in Manhattan. In 2006, Byrne was granted his first half-hour special Comedy Central Presents Steve Byrne, which was followed two years later by Comedy Central's Steve Byrne's Happy Hour. In July of 2010, the comedian enjoyed yet another hour-long special on Comedy Central titled The Byrne Identity, and his other television credits over the years include appearances on Chappelle's Show, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, the History Channel's History of the Joke, Mad TV's 300th episode, and Super Bowl promos on CBS with Prince and Bill Cowher. Byrne's stand-up, meanwhile, has been featured on The Late Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Call with Carson Daly, ComicView, Good Morning America, and Comedy Central's Premium Blend.

As a touring comedian, Byrne has been a featured performer in the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Las Vegas, TBS' Very Funny Festivals in Chicago and Toronto, and the CanWest Comedy Fest in Vancouver. He has appeared on the big screen in such comedies as The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, Four Christmases, and Couples Retreat, and for television, Byrne wrote and created with Rob Long the TBS comedy Sullivan & Son, which ran for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. Beyond his film and TV credits, Byrne has also been part of several national comedy tours including The Jameson Comedy Tour, Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Tour, and The Camel Cigarettes Sin City Tour, and has opened for musical acts including Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Modest Mouse, Puddle of Mudd, Spoon, the Reverend Horton Heat, and Kings of Leon.

Steve Byrne plays the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room at 7 p.m. on October 28, admission is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)852-4386 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.