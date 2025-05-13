Steve Gillespie, May 29

Thursday, May 29, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his album Stever Fever named one of its year's top-10 comedy albums by Comedy-Reviews.com, and his latest recording Alive on State a number-one smash on iTunes, standup comedian Steve Gillespie brings his touring act to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on May 29, the evening of laughter held in support of his new album Liminal Bliss and boasting sets by Donny Townsend and Maggie Driscal.

As stated at the funnyman's GillespieComedy.com site, "Gillespie has appeared on CONAN, Amazon Prime’s Inside Joke, and FOX’s Laughs - All Stars. Gillespie’s act a is a slaphappy balance of aggression and absurdity, coupled with a delightfully pushy persona that has earned him spots at some of the best festivals in country including the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, 10k Laughs, and High Plains Comedy Festival in Denver, Colorado. He was named a finalist in CMT’s Next Big Comic, runner up for Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laughfest, and his debut album Stever Fever was named a top-10 comedy album of the year by ComedyReviews.com.

"Gillespie has also had the pleasure of sharing the stage with some of the best comics in the country, including opening appearances for Rory Scovel, Dave Attell, Jim Breuer, Tom Segura, Kyle Kinnane, Tom Green, Harland Williams, Shane Mauss, Doug Benson, Emo Phillips, and the late, great Gilbert Gottfried.

"Steve Gillespie’s second comedy album Alive on State reached number one on iTunes Comedy Charts and hit the top 10 on the Billboard charts. His third comedy album Liminal Bliss was released earlier this year with Helium Comedy Records. It reached number two on the iTunes Comedy Charts, so he is getting worse."

admission to the 6 p.m. show is $13.22, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.