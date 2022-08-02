Steve Hofstetter, August 14

Sunday, August 14, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A popular touring comedian, author, podcaster, and avid sports fan. Steve Hofstetter serves as the latest standup to play Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, the native New Yorker's August 14 set sure to deliver a night of serious laughs with the funnyman admired from outlets as varied as the New York Times, ESPN, the Billboard comedy charts, and Sports Illustrated.

A 42-year-old native of the New York City borough of Queens, Hofstetter received his 2002 B.A. from Columbia University's School of General Studies, where he wrote for the Columbia Spectator and served as President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Hofstetter gained his significant comic reputation by posting videos of interactions with audience members on YouTube, which garnered so many views that Fox Television offered him a series called Laughs, a half-hour showcase for standup comedians, that debuted in August of 2014. Hofstetter's national TV debut, however, came on ESPN's Quite Frankly, where he is honored to say that Stephen A. Smith yelled at him for three minutes. The comedian has also appeared on CBS' Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, Showtime's White Boyz in the Hood, VH1's Countdown, Sundance's On the Road in America, and ABC's Barbara Walter's Special, for which Hofstetter prides himself on the fact that he did not cry.

One of the top booked acts on the college circuit, the original writer for CollegeHumor.com has written humor columns for the New York Times, SportsIllustrated.com, and NHL.com, where he publicly admitted to being a Rangers fan. After hosting Four Quotas on Sirius Satellite Radio for two seasons, Hofstetter moved to broadcast radio, and his Sports Minute (Or So) was syndicated on more than 170 stations and in excess of 30 newspapers. Following his 2004 comedy-album debut Tastes Like Bliss, Hofstetter's second live album Cure for the Cable Guy reached the top 20 on Billboard's comedy charts, while his third comedy recording, 2008's The Dark Side of the Room, was the first-ever "pay what you want" comedy album -- a business decision made, Hofstetter says, because "people were going to steal it anyway." With his additional albums including 2015's Ginger Kid, 2017's Secret Optimist, and 2011's chart-topping Pick Your Battles, Hofstetter is also a book author whose Follow Your Dream was released earlier this year, and his film credits include roles in the Hallmark Channel's Love Always, Santa, Lifetime's Psycho Yoga Instructor, and Adam Carolla's Road Hard.

Steve Hofstetter brings his touring show to Davenport on August 14, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com,