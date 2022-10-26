26 Oct 2022

Steve Rannazzisi, November 5

By Reader Staff

Steve Rannazzisi at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room -- November 5.

Saturday, November 5, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Known for his successful standup career and for playing Kevin MacArthur on the FXX series The League, Steve Rannazzisi will perform two comedy sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on November 5, the film and television veteran having also enjoyed guest spots on such successful TV programs as Samantha Who?, New Girl, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Rannazzisi emerged on the comedy scene in Los Angeles after leaving his desk job in New York, where the Long Island native graduated from the State University of New York at Purchase, majoring in theater and film. He began performing at the world-famous Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard. where he honed his skills amongst comedy veterans such as Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan, and Andrew Dice Clay. After quickly catching the attention of Ashton Kutcher, Rannazzisi got his first taste of television as a cast member on MTV's Punk'd in 2003, and followed that success by being cast as a series regular on the ABC sitcom Big Day. ABC again cast Rannazzisi in See Jayne Run, where he co-starred opposite Heather Locklear, and the actor/comedian also appeared on Kitchen Confidential alongside Bradley Cooper and in State of Romance, Love Bites, Trust Me, Outsourced, and his own Web series Daddy Knows Best.

Along with his flourishing career in television, Rannazzisi became a prolific standup comedian, with his standup sets having appeared on Comedy Central's Premium Blend and featured in the standup special Pauly Shore & Friends. On the silver screen, Rannazzisi appeared in the 2009 blockbuster comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop alongside Kevin James, and was also seen in the family comedy Imagine That with Eddie Murphy and For Your Consideration alongside Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'hara and Eugene Levy. In addition, Rannazzisi recently filmed his second hour-long comedy special Breaking Dad at the historic Wilbur Theatre in Boston, following 2013's critically acclaimed Comedy Central Steve Rannazzisi: Manchild, and he is currently the spokesman for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Steve Rannazzisi brings his tour to Davenport on November 5, admission to his 6:30 and 9 p.m. performances is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

