“Stories from Around the World,” January 25

Tuesday, January 25, 7 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA

In a special panel discussion taking place at the Bettendorf Public Library on January 25, area professors and their students will share some of their faculty-led experiences abroad, their Stories from Around the World program presented by the World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities and featuring Augustana College's Dr. Mariano J. Magalhães and St. Ambrose University's Dr. Kirk Kelley, Dr. Terri Switzer, and Dr. Duk Kim.

A professor of political science at Augustana, Magalhães earned his 1991 bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, where he also received his Ph.D. in 1999 and wrote his dissertation “Military Coups and the Norm of Civilian Supremacy: The Brazilian Armed Forces in the Twentieth Century.” Augustana's Department of Political Science Chair since 2008, he also served as assistant professor of political science at Roosevelt University from 1997 to 2003, and in 2011, Magalhães was selected as a Fulbright Scholar to Brazil as a lecturer and researcher at the Universidade de Brasilia.

A St. Ambrose professor and resident cadaver lab director, Kelley teaches courses in human anatomy and physiology, as well as a course on the biology and culture of the French Alps. He also directs the department's program in cadaver dissection. Kelley received his B.A. from St. Ambrose, his B.S. in biology education from Kansas State University, and earned his Ph.D. in anatomy at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Additionally, Kelley is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Association of Anatomists, and the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology.

Switzer, the director and professor of art history at St. Ambrose, earned her B.A. from Butler University and M.A.s in both Arts Administration and Art History from Indiana University, where she also earned her art history Ph.D. Citing her primary areas of professional interest as nationalism, Eastern Europe, Russia and the former Soviet Union, museum studies, and arts administration, Switzer's presentations have included “Wartime Propaganda in Art in the Early 20th Century” and “The Queen of Sins & 'La Mort qui Dance': Late 19th Century Femme Fatale Imagery,” both for Davenport's Figge Art Museum.

International studies director and professor at St. Ambrose, Kim teaches political science and international studies, and uses methodological approaches to examine the post-conflict management roles of the United Nations and humanitarian NGOs for war-torn societies. The recipient of a B.A., an M.A., and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in St. Louis, Kim chaired a round table on Current Challenges in Global Politics” at the Iowa Association of Political Science's 2016 conference, and the following year for the World Affair Council of the Quad Cities, he presented the program “Catch Me If You Can: North Korea's Brinkmanship.”

The Stories from Around the World panel discussion begins at 7 p.m. on January 25, participation is free, and more information is available by contacting the library at (563)344-4175 and BettendorfLibrary.com and the World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities at WACQC.org.