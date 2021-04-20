Tammy Pescatelli, April 29

Thursday, April 29, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

An acclaimed national comedian with ties to the Quad Cities performs two live shows at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort on April 29, with TV and film talent Tammy Pescatelli treating Rhythm Room attendees to the hilarious insights and sharp-witted observations beloved from Last Comic Standing and her 2013 Netflix special Finding the Funny.

Originally from Perry, Ohio, Pescatelli arrived in the Quad Cities in 1990 with plans to only stay for the summer before taking a fall internship in New York. Instead, she landed a job waitressing at local comedy club The Funny Bone, and was soon performing her burgeoning standup set for the Davenport venue on a regular basis. Over the five years Pescatelli eventually stayed in the area, she was also a headliner at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, appeared in the locally filmed horror comedy Beauty Queen Butcher, and co-hosted a morning show on the former WPXR-FM “Power” 98.9. After leaving the Quad Cities in 1995, Pescatelli embarked on a professional touring career as a standup performer, booking gigs in comedy clubs during 36 weeks of her first year on the road.

An acclaimed set at Monstreal's Just for Laughs festival captured the attention of the Hollywood Reporter, which led to a spot on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as well as numerous weekly appearances on the 2004 season of NBC's competition program Last Comic Standing, for which she was a finalist on the show's second and third seasons.

In 2010, Pescatelli won Comedy Central's Standup Showdown, and the following year, she co-created, executive produced, wrote, and starred in the WE tv reality show A Standup Mother, which introduced viewers to Pescatelli's off-stage life as a mother, wife, and comedian. Her comedy special Finding the Funny was subsequently released on Netflix in 2013, and was selected among iTunes editors' "New and Noteworthy" selections, eventually hitting number three on the iTunes charts. Pescatelli's other credits include a starring role in the 2020 film That's Amore, an appearance on Tom Selleck's CBS drama Blue Bloods, and another album hit with 2019's #TBT: Throwback Tammy, which debuted a iTunes' number-two position. She also has a followup to Netflix's Finding the Funny in the works, and lent her talents to Showtime's 2020 comedy hit More Funny Women of a Certain Age.

Tammy Pescatelli plays the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on April 29, with the shows' attendance limited to 90 per performance and guests asked to maintain social-distancing guidelines and/or wear a mask when leaving their their seats. Admission is $17, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 or visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.