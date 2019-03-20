TEDxDavenport: “Limitless,” March 27

Wednesday, March 27, 1 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

More than a dozen local, regional, and national speakers will deliver live and video presentations in the March 27 TEDxDavenport conference at the Figge Art Museum, a networking event themed “Limitless” that will join open-minded idea-seekers in a half-day exploration of unique experiences designed to inspire, inform, and challenge.

Scheduled participants and topics for this year's event include: Mark Salisbury on “Tuition Transparency”; Christopher Britton on “Hip Hop in the Classroom”; Lisa Heaton on “Cleaning the Planet”; Lindsay O'Brien on “Art in Music”; Sarah Stevens on “Adipositivity”; Matt Stutzman on “Armless Archery”; Aaron Thompson on “Ghost Hunting”; Jeff Wallace on “Trauma-Informed Care”; Chrissy Weems on “Entrepreneurship”; Dan Bush on “Fast Food”; Steve Sinner on “Determination”; and Tayvian Johnson on “Self Awareness.”

Launched in 2009, TEDx is program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group, and while the annual TED conference provides general guidance for the program, individual TEDx events are self-organized. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

“The Quad Cities is an amazing community with innovative ideas worth speading,” said the local program's director Andrea Olson. “TEDxDavenport is designed around the concept that we are ‘Limitless’ – a theme that focuses on the forward-thinking culture and endless potential we have for pushing boundaries and transforming our region.”

This year's TEDxDavenport conference will take place at the Figge Art Museum on March 27 from 1 to 5 p.m., with time for networking available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information on the day, call (319)321-7396 or visit TedxDavenport.com.