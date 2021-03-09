“The Office” Trivia Night, March 23

Tuesday, March 23, 9 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

All things Dunder Miflin will be celbrated at The Tangled Wood on March 23 when the Bettendorf venue hosts The Office Trivia Night – an evening in which fans of the beloved and widely acclaimed sitcom test their knowledge on Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, and loads of factoids both both easy and hard. (That's what she said.)

A weekly mockumentary that depicts the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Miflin Paper Company, The Office aired on NBC from March of 2005 to May of 2013, lasting a total of nine seasons and 201 episodes. The show is an adaptation of the 2001–2003 BBC series of the same name that starred Ricky Gervais, and was adapted for American television by Greg Daniels, a veteran writer for Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill, and The Simpsons. Like its British counterpart, the series was filmed in a single-camera setup without a studio audience or laugh track in order to simulate the look of an actual documentary. The series originally debuted on NBC as a mid-season replacement, and featured Steve Carell as company boss Michael Scott, along with Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B.J. Novak. As the series experienced numerous changes to its ensemble cast during its run, notable stars outside the original main cast went on to include Ed Helms, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate.

Considered to be one of the greatest television shows of all time, The Office debuted to mixed reviews during its short first season. But in subsequent seasons, the show received significant acclaim from television critics as the show's characters, content, structure, and tone diverged considerably from the British version. These seasons were included on several critics' year-end top TV series lists, and the sitcom went on to win awards including a Peabody Award in 2006, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Steve Carell's performance, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006. Writing for The A.V. Club, Nathan Rabin said, “"After a rocky start, The Office improved immeasurably, instantly becoming one of TV's funniest, sharpest shows. The casting of Steve Carell in the Gervais role proved to be a masterstroke. The American Office is that rarest of anomalies: a remake of a classic show that both does right by its source and carves out its own strong identity

The Office Trivia Night begins at 7 p.m. on March 23, participation is free for the all-ages event, and cash prizes will be awarded. Guests are asked to wear face masks when not seated at their tables, and more information on the evening is available by calling (563)949-1000 or visiting TheTangledWood.com.