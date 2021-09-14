“Theresa Caputo Live!: The Experience”, September 23

Thursday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Following the show's pandemic-caused delay, Davenport's Adler Theatre will finally be treating TLC fans to an evening with the star of the hit series Long Island Medium in Theresa Caputo Live!: The Experience, the September 23 event in which the touring celebrity will share personal stories about her life, explain how her gift works, and deliver healing messages to her audience members.

Born and raised on Long Island, Caputo is a self-described "psychic medium" whose reality series on TLC has been running since 2011. After suffering anxiety for most of her life, Caputo says that she met with a spiritual adviser who helped her realize her ability to communicate with the deceased, and she has consequently been a practicing professional for more than a decade. A certified medium with the Forever Family Foundation, Caputo is the author of three books: 2013's There's More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, & Insight About the Other Side from the Long Island Medium, 2014's You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven, and 2017's Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again. Each of them became immediate New York Times bestsellers, and in promoting her writings and her TV series, Caputo has appeared on programs including Good Morning America, The View, The Dr. Oz Show, and Ellen.

As Caputo states in her biography as TheresaCaputo.com: "Clients, fans, and the media always ask me to describe how I receive information, and it’s hard to put into words because I see, hear, and feel things differently than we do in the physical world. Spirit mostly speaks to me through a sixth sense – a kind of feeling and knowing. When I get information, it feels like very strong intuition, or recall. Spirit also uses a vocabulary of signs and symbols that they show me during a reading; over time, I assigned words, phrases, and meanings to certain images I was shown, and then through trial and error, Spirit helped me add new ones until we created an entire vocabulary for us to work with. I translate my signs and what I feel as best I can and then deliver the messages, but it’s the client’s job to interpret how the meaning is significant. It’s like piecing together a puzzle and can sometimes sound like guesswork, but Spirit speaks 'another language,' at another speed, and in another dimension.”

Theresa Caputo Live! comes to Davenport on September 23, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $42.75-92.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.