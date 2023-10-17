“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience,” November 1

Wednesday, November 1, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With the touring TV star returning to Davenport for the first time in two years, the Adler Theatre will again treat TLC fans to an evening with the former host of the hit series Long Island Medium in Theresa Caputo Live!: The Experience, the November 1 event in which the celebrity will share personal stories about her life, explain how her gift works, and deliver healing messages to her audience members.

Born and raised on Long Island, Caputo is a self-described "psychic medium" whose reality series on TLC ran for 14 seasons beginning in 2011. After suffering anxiety for most of her life, Caputo says that she met with a spiritual adviser who helped her realize her ability to communicate with the deceased, and she has consequently been a practicing professional for more than a decade. A certified medium with the Forever Family Foundation, Caputo is the author of five books, including the New York Times bestsellers You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven and Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, & Learn to Live Again. In addition to her television series, Caputo has appeared on such programs as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live with Kelly & Michael, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall, and The Today Show, and her latest project, the Hey Spirit podcast, is designed to help guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.

As Caputo states in her biography as TheresaCaputo.com: "Clients, fans, and the media always ask me to describe how I receive information, and it’s hard to put into words because I see, hear, and feel things differently than we do in the physical world. Spirit mostly speaks to me through a sixth sense – a kind of feeling and knowing. When I get information, it feels like very strong intuition, or recall. Spirit also uses a vocabulary of signs and symbols that they show me during a reading; over time, I assigned words, phrases, and meanings to certain images I was shown, and then through trial and error, Spirit helped me add new ones until we created an entire vocabulary for us to work with. I translate my signs and what I feel as best I can and then deliver the messages, but it’s the client’s job to interpret how the meaning is significant. It’s like piecing together a puzzle and can sometimes sound like guesswork, but Spirit speaks 'another language,' at another speed, and in another dimension.”

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience comes to Davenport on November 1, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $47.75-97.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.