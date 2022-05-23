Tom Papa, June 4

Saturday, June 4, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A noted comedian, actor, radio host, and author who recently released his second book You're Doing Great! – And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, Tom Papa brings his national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on June 4, treating audiences two two standup sets boasting the seasoned wit whose eclectic career has encompassed everything from writing for The New Yorker to voicing a character in Rob Zombie's animated The Haunted World of El Superbeasto.

A New Jersey native with more than 20 years of professional standup credits, Papa graduated from the state's Rider College and began his career in New York City in 1993, playing open mics and hosting at the Stand Up New York comedy club. He toured with Jerry Seinfeld (a future “co-star” in the animated comedy Bee Movie) after meeting him at the Comedy Cellar in New York, and in 2005, Papa released his debut comedy album Calm, Cool, & Collected. Since then, the artist has recorded five stand-up specials – two of which, Live in New York City and Freaked Out, were directed by his friend Rob Zombie – and Papa has appeared multiple times on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Over the past two decades, Papa has been an active presence in movies and television. For film, the comedian made his screen debut in 2002's Billy Crystal/Robert De Niro comedy sequel Analyze That, and also appeared in Comedian, Chris Rock's Top Five, and two Steven Soderbergh releases starring Matt Damon: 2009's The Informant! and 2013's Behind the Candelabra. Also for Soderbergh, Papa had a recurring role as Luff in the HBO and Cinemax series The Knick starring Clive Owen, with his additional TV credits including Inside Amy Schumer, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and The Marriage Ref, the latter an NBC reality series that Papa hosted for two seasons.

In this busy year for Papa, May 12 brought with it the release of You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, a collection of essays on how people really live in modern America and what’s truly good and wonderful about our lives. Tom’s first book Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas was released in 2018 and made “Summer Must-Read” lists in Parade magazine and the New York Post. This past February, Netflix premiered Papa's fourth hour-long standup special Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!, a hilarious rebuttal to our current cultural feeling of dread. And the comedian's new podcast Breaking Bread with Tom Papa premiered on May 12, a show that features Tom and a guest spending an hour together eating, drinking, and enjoying life through a series of insightful, revealing, and funny conversations.

Tom Papa will perform Rhythm Room sets at both 7 and 9:30 p.m. on June 4, admission to the Rhythm Room engagements is $35 for general admission, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.