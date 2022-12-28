Tommy Davidson, January 7

Saturday, January 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Bringing his national tour to the Quad Cities on January 7, lauded standup comedian and original In Living Color castmate Tommy Davidson will entertain crowds at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on January 7, his two sets treating audiences to the artist's singular comic observations and tales from his newly released book Living in Color: What's Funny about Me.

Born in Greenville, Mississippi, in 1963, Davidson started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1986 when a childhood friend convinced him to perform at The Penthouse strip club in Park View, Washington, D.C. He continued playing various comedy clubs throughout D.C.'s metropolitan region, Baltimore, and Philadelphia, and also opened concerts for the likes of Patti LaBelle, Starpoint, and Kenny G. After performing on a fundraising telethon for WHMM in 1987, Davidson won an amateur stand-up competition at the Apollo Theater, and not long afterward moved to North Hollywood, California, where he met Martin Lawrence, who lived in his building. Davidson subsequently honed his standup stylings at the Comedy Store, where filmmaker Robert Townsend eventually asked him to be the warm-up comic for an HBO special.

With his credits also including opening sets for Luther Vandross and Anita Baker shows and an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, Davidson's acquaintance to Townsend led to the comedian ultimately meeting Keenan Ivory Wayans, who proved instrumental in Davidson's career by offering him an opportunity to audition for a new sketch-comedy series titled In Living Color. Alongside Tommy and Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier, Davidson joined a uniquely talented cast for the 1990s' most adventurous primetime variety show on television, and In Living Color was recently honored with the "Groundbreaking Award" by TV Land in a star-studded salute led by Whoopi Goldberg. Among Davidson's recent credits, he has appeared on series including I'm Dying Up Here, The Neighborhood, and the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show, and was also featured in the films Frat Pack, The Outlaw Johnny Black, and the cult classic Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Tommy Davidson performs Rhythm Room sets on January 7 at 6:30 and 9 p.m., admission is $30 per show, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.