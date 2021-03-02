Virtual Performance: Tommy Ryman, March 12

Friday, March 12, 8 p.m.

Presented by the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center

A lauded comedian who was a semi-finalist on the eighth season of NBC's competition series Last Comic Standing, touring sensation Tommy Ryman will be showcased in a virtual performance for the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, his March 12 online engagement granting viewers access to the comedian singular blend of observational comedy, absurdism, sarcasm, and satire.

After getting his start in the Minnesota comedy scene, Paste magazine named the current 37-year-old one of its “12 Great Stand-Up Comedians from the Midwest.” In 2015, he won “Best of Midwest” at Gilda's Laugh Fest, and three years later, Ryman was invited to perform at the Great American Comedy Festival at the Johnny Carson Theater, having previously played there in 2010. Among his accolades, Ryman was named "Best Local Standup Comedian" by City Pages, and he landed at number two on the iTunes comedy charts for his 2018 album Having the Time of My Life, which was preceded by the 2011 release Bath Time with Tommy Ryan.

A much-in-demand presence at top clubs, colleges, and festivals across the nation, Ryman was invited to be on Nickelodeon’s NickMom Night Out, he has a full comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy, and he's worked alongside noted comedians including Nick Swardson, Hannibal Buress, Maria Bamford, and Louie Anderson. Regularly heard on SirusXM and iheartradio, Ryman has been a guest on the Probably Science podcast as well as Jackie Kashian's The Dork Factory, and the man was even married by a famous comedian, with legendary impersonator Rich Little officiating Ryman's 2013 wedding with wife Megan.

Tommy Ryman's standup performance begins at 8 p.m. on March 12, the streaming access allows on-demand viewing for 48 hours after the event, and livestream admission is $10. For more information, call (563)589-3432 and visit Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.