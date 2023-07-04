Trey Kennedy, July 16

Sunday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An acclaimed standup who recently enjoyed a sold-out national tour, and whose Correct Opinions places in the top 100 for comedy podcasts in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Great Britain, Trey Kennedy brings his "Grow Up Comedy Tour" to Davenport's Adler Theatre on July 16, the funnyman currently boasting in excess of 3.5 million followers on TikTok, 240.7 million total views on YouTube, and more than 4.7 million Facebook followers.

A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, the 30-year-old Kennedy attended Oklahoma State University, where he began making videos on Vine with his friends. After Vine's shutdown, however, he continued to make comedic videos, releasing them on Facebook and Instagram. Kennedy eventually received his MBA, but also released an EP titled Take Me to the River along with several singles, and began collaborating with fellow comedian John Crist in 2017, touring with him on many 2018 engagements.

In 2019, Kennedy began hosting the podcast Correct Opinions with Trey Kennedy, which is produced by Studio71, and released the video "Moms," which amassed more than 4.8 million views on Facebook. Another video of Kennedy's that playfully mocked middle-school students received 14 million views, leading to the release, in March of 2020, to the TV series Middle School Maddox, a spoof/celebration of junior-high angst. Scheduled to begin that month, Kennedy's first tour was understandably delayed due to the pandemic, but led to the self-produced comedy special Are You For Real?, which is available for streaming on YouTube. Beyond his touring success, Kennedy has also taken part in several collaboration videos with King Bach, and he's the author of two books: Girls Be Like and Dads Be Like: 'Tis the Season to be Swaggy.

Trey Kennedy's "Grow Up Comedy Tour" lands in Davenport on July 16, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $39-79, and tickets with a pre-show meet-and-greet are available for $128. For reservations, call (800)745-3000 and visit AdlerTheatre.com.