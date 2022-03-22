University of Iowa Department of Dance: “Timeless Motion,” March 30 through April 1

Wednesday, March 30, through Friday, April 1

University of Iowa's Space/Place Theatre, 20 Davenport Street, Iowa City IA

Breathtaking works by University of Iowa Department of Dance MFA thesis candidates Juliet Remmers and Michael Landez will be showcased in the university's thesis-concert event Timeless Motion, its March 30 through April run at Iowa City's Space/Place Theatre boasting four choreographed works including the legendary José Limón's 1949 masterpiece The Moor's Pavane.

A 20-minute ballet based on William Shakespeare's classic tragedy Othello, The Moor's Pavane was originally choreographed by Limón to music from Henry Purcell's Abdelazer, the Gordion Knot Untied, as well as the pavane (a type of courtly dance) from Pavane & Chaconne for Strings arranged by Simon Sadoff. Limón's most famous ballet was first created on the Limón Company and boasts only four dancers who represent The Moor Othello (originally played by Limón himself), Desdemona (originally played by Betty Jones, ), Iago (originally played by Lucas Hoving), and Emilia (originally played by Pauline Koner). In The Moor's Pavane, Desdemona, an innocent character and tragic victim, is betrayed by Iago, who hints that she has been unfaithful, causing Othello to murder her. These dramatic actions and events take place in the form of a pavane, and the stately and formal choreography provides a stark contrast to the emotional and passionate characters and the violent story.

This work premiered at the Connecticut College American Dance Festival in August of 1949, and American Ballet Theatre was the first company outside Limon's to include the work in its repertory. Over the years, notable interpreters of the Moor have included Rudolf Nureyev and Cynthia Gregory, and since its creation, The Moor's Pavane has been added to the repertories of many major ballet companies, its performances showcasing the fading divisive line between modern dance and ballet.

The UI Department of Dance's rendition of The Moor's Pavane was originally performed for a very limited audience as part of the department’s Dance Gala in Strauss Hall at Hancher Auditorium last fall. In its current interpretation, the ballet will boast Limón's original choreography, with the work's reconstruction and direction by Kurt Douglas, and the piece performed by Michael Landez, Juliet Remmers, Darrius Gray, and Emmalee Hallinan. Beyond the Limón piece, the Timeless Motion performances will feature a trio of additional works: Una Hombre y a Woman, with choreography by Joshua L. Peugh and Remmers and Landez; much of some, a solo piece for Remmers choreographed by Janet Charleston (with contributions by the dancer herself); and Facetas, a solo work for dancer Landez choreographed by Brenda Serrata Tally.

Timeless Motion runs at the University of Iowa's Space/Place Theatre March 30 through April 1, with performances Wednesday through Friday at 8 p.m. and admission free. For more information, call (319)335-1160 and visit Dance.uiowa.edu.