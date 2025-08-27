“Undercurrent” Magazine Release Party, September 5

Friday, September 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

On September 5, Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox will host a release party for the Quad Cities' fine- and experimental-arts publication Undercurrent, an insightful new magazine that includes resources for artists, upcoming regional events, and local arts-community news.

The first issue highlights the work of Father Catich, Richie Masias (a found object sculpturist and art professor at Black Hawk College), Adriana McBride (a soil-based painter), the recent exhibition of Haitian artist Myrlande Constant at the Figge Art Museum, and The ARTery visual-arts gallery in Rock Island. This debuting edition is supported by Quad City Arts, through the Arts Dollars re-granting program, supported by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, and the Quad Cities Community Foundation - Isabel Bloom Art Education Endowment. During the release party, Richie Masias will be creating a sculpture on stage and issues of the magazine will be on sale for $15, the cost goes toward paying contributors and artists for their time and printing issues for the next year.

Jessica Beshears, Undercurrent's editor, hopes to gain more interest so the work can expand in upcoming years. “As an annual publication, we’ll be able to gather more stories and expand upon the main sections of this first issue," Beshears said. "I’m excited to see where the years take us, and I’m so thankful to have received help from Quad City Arts to get the initial print run going. It’s great to support local artists and showcase some of the amazing talent in the QC.”

The Undercurrent Magazine Release Party will take place in Rock Island on September 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., admission to the event is free, and more information is available by caling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.