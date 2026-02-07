“Violins of Hope” Opening Event, February 17

Tuesday, February 17, 7 p.m.

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

This spring, Iowa will host one of the world’s most recognized Holocaust-era cultural exhibitions as Violins of Hope launches a rare, two-month residency spanning multiple Iowa communities, an opening event for the program taking place at Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center on February 17.

From March through April, the Violins of Hope residency will unite museums, orchestras, schools, and cultural organizations through concerts, exhibitions, and educational programming designed to preserve memory, inspire learning and promote hope through music. The residency connects Holocaust history with present-day conversations about tolerance, education and civic responsibility. The Putnam's opening event, on February 17, and free and open to the public with limited seating, the night boasting performances by the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensemble (using violins from the collection) and a dance performance by the professional talents of Ballet Quad Cities.

Violins of Hope is a collection of 67 violins, viola, and cello that were owned and played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust. Many survived ghettos, concentration camps and years in hiding. Restored by master violin makers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein, the instruments are now performed worldwide as part of a living exhibition that honors history through sound and storytelling. The collection has been presented in dozens of major cities worldwide including Rome, London, Paris and Jerusalem.

“This is a historic opportunity for Iowa,” said Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities. “Hosting Violins of Hope across multiple communities allows us to reach thousands of people statewide and create meaningful cultural connections. This residency reflects Iowa’s commitment to education, remembrance and collaboration.”

Organizers expect thousands of Iowans to participate in performances and educational programs statewide, and the initiative places Iowa among a select group of regions chosen to host this internationally touring project. Cultural institutions, performing arts organizations, and educators across the state are partnering to deliver programming that extends beyond a single city or venue.

“Each violin carries a story of resilience and survival,” said Brian Baxter, executive director of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. “When these instruments are played, they bring history to life. In today’s world, the message of hope, remembrance and human dignity is more important than ever.”

In addition to professional performances, the residency will feature student concerts, public exhibitions, school-based education programs, and community events designed to engage audiences of all ages.

For more information on the Violins of Hope initiative and the February 17 opening event at Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center, visit ViolinsOfHopeIowa.com.