15 Nov 2022

“The Southern African Mosaic: Perspectives on Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, & Zimbabwe,” November 29

By Reader Staff

“The Southern African Mosaic: Perspectives on Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, & Zimbabwe" at the Bettendorf Public Library -- November 29. (pictured: Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls)

Tuesday, November 29, 7 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA

In a special November 29 Bettendorf Public Library program hosted by the World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities, a professor emeritus of Augustana College will offer fascinating history and insight on largely unknown and frequently misunderstood regions overseas, with  Dr. Norman Moline presenting The Southern African Mosaic: Perspectives on Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, & Zimbabwe.

These countries with different histories are a mosaic of natural and cultural landscapes. Their forests and grasslands are habitats for many wild animals including the “big five," and coastal areas have penguins, flamingos, and seals. The Namib Desert, with its spectacular red dunes and Victoria Falls – the world’s largest waterfall – are World Heritage sites. Cape Town, Cape of Good Hope, and Cape Agulhas (Africa’s southernmost point) are important in navigation history. Johannesburg, which includes the historically significant "Soweto township," is the continent’s largest city. It and other cities and rural areas reveal the legacies of apartheid and Nelson Mandela, and with these nations having other major challenges such as great unequal distribution of wealth and need for economic development, Dr. Moline, with The Southern African Mosaic: Perspectives on Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, & Zimbabwe, will explore parts of this unique mosaic through his November 29 presentation.

Dr. Norman Moline, who retired from Augustana College in 2014, is professor emeritus of geography. After receiving his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Chicago, he taught human geography and environment courses for 45 years at Augustana. Two of his specializations are the historical geography of the United States and geography of East Asia, particularly China. Related to his interest in transportation history, Moline's Ph.D. dissertation focused on the changes in personal mobility and the character of towns from 1900 to 1930 after the arrival of the automobile and good roads. He served two terms and was reappointed for 2019-21 on the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, which acts on National Register nominations. Drawing upon his East Asia studies in 1974, Moline and three colleagues initiated an 11-week fall-term study program in that region for 70 students. Three years later, that program was the first large group of American students admitted into China after its “opening.” From then until 2016, Moline directed or co-directed 17 student programs involving over 1,200 students, seven alumni trips, and five faculty development trips to the region.

The World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities' program The Southern African Mosaic: Perspectives on Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, & Zimbabwe will be presented on November 29, participation in the 7 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)344-4177 and visiting BettendorfLibrary.org and WACQC.org.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar