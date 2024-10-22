“Where Are They Wow!”, November 2

Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Beloved guest performers on two of the most successful sitcoms in television will be demonstrating their gifts for standup at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on November 2, with the touring sensation Where Are they Wow! showcasing the singular comedy stylings of Steve Hytner, who played Kenny Bania on NBC's Seinfeld, and Marc Price, beloved from NBC's Family Ties as Alex Keaton's pal and Mallory's not-so-secret admirer Skippy.

Steve Hytner has made an indelible impression on both the large and small screens. Combined with headlining comedy clubs nationally, and his many corporate shows, Hytner is one of America’s best stand ups and most recognized character actors. While he received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Kenny Bania on the long-running hit Seinfeld, Hytner's other credits include roles on Modern Family, Hung, Mike and Molly, Two and a Half Men, Curb your Enthusiasm, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Friends, The King of Queens, and many, many more. Hytner started his feature career in the film Ski Patrol and went on to co-star in such films as In the Line of Fire with Clint Eastwood, Forces of Nature with Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, The Marrying Man with Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Eurotrip, Love Stinks, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and The Haunted Mansion, to name a few.

Best known as Skippy from the beloved 1980s sitcom Family Ties, Marc Price a multi-talented performer who has conquered the worlds of stand-up comedy, acting, hosting, and even writing and producing. Not only has he shared the stage with comedy legends including Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld, but Price has also starred in movies alongside rock icons Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons. Additionally, Price has hosted late-night talk shows and TV game shows and behind the scenes, he has written and produced for such major television networks as E!, TBS, the Disney Channel, and more.

The Where Are They Wow! tour with Steve Hytner and Marc Price lands in Galesburg on November 2, admission to the 7:30 p.m. comedy show is $15-26, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.