02 Oct 2022

“Whose Live Anyway?,” October 18

By Reader Staff

“Whose Live Anyway?" at the Adler Theatre -- October 18.

Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Quick-witted improvisation, audience participation, and loads of laughs will be on hand when Davenport's Adler Theatre, on October 18, hosts an evening with the nationally touring comedians of Whose Live Anyway? – the hilarious stage show inspired by TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and a touring sensation boasting famed stand-up and improv comedians Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray, and Jeff B. Davis.

With its rotating roster of games including such audience favorites as “Scenes from a Hat,” “Irish Drinking Song,” “Sound Effects,” and “Hollywood Director,” Whose Live Anyway? finds its four comics working together, and sometimes pitted against one another, to create the funniest scenes based on randomly selected themes, lines, and props, as well as suggestions from off-stage (and occasionally on-stage) audience members. An adaptation of the British show of the same name, the United States' Whose Line Is It Anyway? aired on ABC and ABC Family from August of 1998 to December of 2007, while a revival of the comedy program debuted on The CW in 2013. In 2003, the show won a Primetime Emmy Award for co-star Wayne Brady in the Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program category, and 379 episodes of the series have aired to date.

Ryan Stiles, of the Whose Live Anyway? touring company, was also Emmy-nominated for the series, and is additionally known for playing Lewis Kiniski on The Drew Carey Show and Herb Melnick on Two and a Half Men. Stiles' credits also include the film comedies Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux and the TV sit-coms Dharma & Greg and Reno 911!, and his documentary Out of Nothing received the Audience Choice Awards at the Knoxville Film and Music Festival and All Sports Los Angeles Film Festival.

Greg Proops is a veteran standup comic who has recorded eight comedy albums and voiced the title character on the animated children's show Bob the Builder from 2005 to 2009. Comedian Joel Murray (the youngest of nine Murray brothers that include Bill) has enjoyed prominent roles in TV series including the Emmy-winning Mad Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Shameless, with his film credits including One Crazy Summer, Scrooged, and the Oscar-winning Best Picture The Artist. And Jeff B. Davis has been a recurring performer on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has appeared on TV's The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and The Sarah Silverman Program, and made his Broadway debut at age 11 in a production of The King & I with Yul Brynner.

Whose Live Anyway? makes it tour stop in Davenport on October 18, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $39.50-59.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar