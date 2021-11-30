Wisenheimer's 10-Year Anniversary Show, December 4

Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m.

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

An inventive and riotous improv-comedy troupe composed of Jeff De Leon, Jen Kuhle, and Leslie Mitchell, Wisenheimer will celebrate a significant milestone at Moline's Black Box Theatre on December 4 with their 10-year anniversary show, an evening that will boast a brief retrospective, an opening-act improv performance, announcements on future plans, and maybe a surprise or two.

With the group founded in 2011, the Wisenheimer performers create relatable characters who bring to life memorable scenes all based off suggestions and a brief conversation with an audience. Wisenheimer started their 10-year run at Rock Island's Establishment Theatre, and as the venue's former co-owner Patrick Adamson stated, "I still remember Leslie, Jeff, and John [Hannon, a Wisenheimer co-founder] approaching me about the possibility of doing a long-form uncensored show on Wednesday nights. We agreed on a plan and they did one show every week for an entire year - and their growth, as well as the audience they began to draw, was noticeable.” Adamson added, “What they started eventually became The Late Nite Studio Series which then morphed into The Late Nite Shows as we know them today. I’m so happy to have been there at the beginning, help them launch, and see how far they’ve come.”

The troupe has seen their cast shift members five times over 10 years with co-founders Mitchell and De Leon having been there from the start. “We promised each other as long as we’re having fun, shows are consistent, it stays creatively fulfilling, and we’re getting the best improv out of each other, then we would keep it going,” said Mitchell. “It’s been a blast for 10 years ... and it still is!”

Since 2019, the Black Box Theatre has been home to The Late Nite Shows, and co-owner Lora Adams states that she could not be happier with the arrangement, saying, "The ability to both expand our unique offerings as a theatre as well as give this well-known and established comedy entity a home has been wonderful."

On December 4, Wisenheimer will celebrate a decade of performing uncensored shows after having performed at a variety of festivals across the country, as well as being a selection to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. The Quad Cities’ comedy stalwart and longtime friend of the troupe, Dan Logan – who is also a member of the opening act, Chowdown Improv – will host the evening, and as he stated, “To see where this gang has come from 2011 to now is just so impressive, and what is remarkable is how consistently good they are. For them to have this long of a run and still put on a solid, hysterical evening of entertainment after 10 years is to be commended, and I’m honored to be a part of their anniversary show.”

Wisenheimer's 10-Year Anniversary Show in Moline will take place on December 4 with an opening set by the comedians of Des Moines' Chowdown Improv, admission is $10, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com and WeAreWisenheimer.com.