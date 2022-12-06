06 Dec 2022

Wisenheimer 11-Year Anniversary: The (Last Ever) Late Night Shows, December 16

By Reader Staff

Leslie Mitchell, Jeff De Leon, and Jen Kuhle in Wisenheimer 11-Year Anniversary: The (Last Ever) Late Night Shows at the Black Box Theatre -- December 16.

Friday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

An inventive and riotous improv-comedy troupe that has been performing in the Quad Cities for more than a decade, Wisenheimer will both celebrate its 11th anniversary and bid adieu to the long-running "Late Nite Shows" series in the ensemble's December 16 performance, a Black Box Theatre event boasting the wild comic imaginations of group members Jeff De Leon, Jen Kuhle, and Leslie Mitchell.

One of Wisenheimer's co-founders, Jeff De Leon studied improvisation with iO Theater, the Second City Conservatory, Annoyance Theater, and The Playground in Chicago. He is a founding member and instructor with the acclaimed national improv touring company G.I.T. Improv; a co-founder of the sketch comedy troupe Comedy Thingy; and is in his 27th year with ComedySportz - previously with the Quad Cities, and now as a satellite player with the Boston team. De Leon has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival; Detroit Improv Festival; Third Coast Improv Festival; Phoenix Improv Festival; Twin Cities Improv Festival; and Flyover Comedy Festival, among others. He has also headlined the Compass Improv Festival, numerous ComedySportz World Championships, and Chicago SketchFest, and opened for the nationally renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company.

Jen Kuhle jumped into comedy with an improv class at the Last Laugh Comedy Theatre in Des Moines, and shortly afterward, joined the cast for their mainstage shows. While in Des Moines, Kuhle was a member of Trabajos de Manos as well as numerous death-match teams in which an elusive championship belt was at stake. As an inaugural member of the Holograms, Des Moines’ first all-female improv group, she coached and performed at the Tiny Funny Women Fest in Minneapolis, as well as the Big Des Moines Improv Fest. Following a move to the Quad Cities, she quickly joined the roster at ComedySportz, and is now part of G.I.T. Improv as well as Wisenheimer. Additionally, Kuhle has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, Omaha Improv Fest, Third Coast Improv Festival, Twin Cities Improv Festival, Flyover Comedy Festival, and Improv Festivus, and co-headlined the Compass Improv Festival.

Leslie Mitchell began her improvisational career in Phoenix, Arizona, where she performed for seven years with the OxyMoron'z and was one of the inaugural members of the Jester'z Improv Comedy Troupe. There she co-founded the successful sketch comedy troupe Dry Heat, and following her move to Chicago, began another seven-year residence at iO Theater. While in Chicago, Mitchell also worked for the Second City, and received international awards for writing and performing in the acclaimed sketch comedy show Girly. The comedian has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Phoenix Improv Festival, Twin Cities Improv Festival, Detroit Improv Festival, Flyover Comedy Festival, Improv Festivus, and others, with Mitchell also co-headlining the Compass Improv Festival and taking part in Chicago SketchFest.

Wisenheimer's 11-Year Anniversary performance takes place on December 16 with a special standup set by Springfield, Illinois-based comedian Kathy Brennen, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $10, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com and WeAreWisenheimer.com.

Mike Schulz

