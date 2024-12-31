“With You I Am Myself / Mit Dir bin ich ich,” January 12 through April 6

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 12, 2 p.m.

Exhibit: Saturday, January 12, through Saturday, April 6

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On display from January 12 through April 6 at Davenport's German American Heritage Center, the sensitive and touching exhibit With You I Am Myself / Mit Dir bin ich ich finds Israeli artist and photographer Oranit Ben Zimra portraying 12 pairs of friends from Norderstedt, Germany, in words and pictures, the collection forming a beautiful mosaic of German-Israeli friendships.

“With our anniversary exhibition, we want to show people friendships and connections, because friendship strengthens – both in Norderstedt and in Israel,” says Ayala Nagel, chairwoman of the CHAVERIM association and co-initiator of the photo exhibition. The non-partisan and non-religious association CHAVERIM – Friendship with Israel eV was founded on May 14, 1998, on the 50th anniversary of the State of Israel, is a recognized cultural institution of the city of Norderstedt. Its focus is to promote understanding between Jewish and non-Jewish citizens, promote mutual acquaintance and understanding between Israeli and German citizens, and educate the public about the Holocaust and history of Jewish persecution.

Created to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the CHAVERIM organization, With You I Am Myself / Mit Dir bin ich ich was first shown at the Norderstedt City Museum from May 11 through November 12, 2023. For its Davenport engagement, the exhibition is supported by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Iowa Economic Development, National Endowment for the Arts, Regional Development Authority, Scott County Regional Authority, Modern Woodmen, WVIK, and the Rauch Family Foundation II.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, the German American Heritage Center was built by John Brus and opened in 1862 as the Germania House, a gasthaus (guest house) for immigrants. In 1876, it was renamed the Miller Hotel after being bought by John Frederick Miller, a German immigrant who had been a manufacturer in the city since the 1850s, and the hotel's name was changed several additional times during the 20th century, becoming the Arcade Hotel around 1906, the Henry Blessing Boarding House around 1917, and the Standard Hotel in 1924. Since being founded as a not-for-profit cultural institution in 1994, the German American Heritage Center has evolved into a museum that includes a large permanent exhibit and two rotating special exhibits. The venue also provides educational programs, workshops, and classes relating to the German American experience and culture; assists in the coordination of festivals to foster an understanding of German American heritage; provides for cultural exchange through language classes and production of cultural presentations to the public; and partners with other heritage groups on programs, exhibits, and events.

An opening reception for With You I Am Myself / Mit Dir bin ich ich will take place in the German American Heritage Center on January 12 at 2 p.m., and the exhibition itself will be on display in the fourth-floor gallery through April 6, with regular venue hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to the exhibit is free with $3-5 general admission, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.